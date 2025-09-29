A content creator challenged his domestic worker, Gloria, to remove a bank card from under a golf ball balanced on a pencil

The setup seemed impossible with the pencil stuck in wax, a card balanced on the rubber end, and a golf ball sitting on top

The video went viral with over 105,000 views and 3,000 reactions, as South Africans praised Gloria's cleverness and suggested she should have been a scientist with her skills

A gentleman challenged his domestic worker to an impossible challenge. Images: @dez0123

Source: TikTok

A domestic worker has left South Africans impressed after she completed what was supposed to be an impossible challenge and walked away with R100. The video, shared by content creator @dez0123 on 27 September 2025, shows Gloria taking on a physics-based challenge that seemed designed to stump her.

The content creator, who regularly shares fun videos with Gloria on his TikTok page, set up what he believed was an unbeatable challenge. In his kitchen, he placed a R100 note on the counter and created a complicated setup: a bottle filled with waxy substance had a pencil stuck upright in it, with a bank card balanced on the pencil's rubber end, and a golf ball sitting on top of the card.

The rules were simple but very impossible. Gloria had to remove the card without causing the golf ball to fall, and she wasn't allowed to use her hands to touch or lift the ball. The employer explained:

"Gloria, you can have that 100 rands if you can get the card out without causing the golf ball to fall down, and you cannot use your hand to lift up that golf ball. Not easy. Not easy at all."

Gloria studied the setup carefully, working out the physics of the challenge in her head. Then, in one quick motion, she flicked the card away using her finger. The golf ball remained perfectly balanced on the pencil rubber, not falling or even wobbling. She immediately started laughing and picked up the R100 note, having completed what was meant to be impossible.

The video went viral, getting over 105,000 views and more than 3,000 reactions as viewers were amazed by Gloria's quick thinking and understanding of how to beat the challenge. Her employer's stunned reaction only added to the entertainment value.

A domestic worker went viral after showing off her quick problem-solving skills. Images: @dez0123

Source: TikTok

SA praises the domestic worker's intelligence

The comments section was filled with South Africans praising Gloria's cleverness and problem-solving abilities:

@Ma_leelee_zana47 admired:

"How does she do all these tricks? No one else is adorably smart and very unique."

@Lebu De Dj said fondly:

"I love Gloria, she is clever and she reminds me of my mother."

@Mapule Sekele was surprised:

"What, I haven't seen that trick before."

@Panoramic Mgl stated:

"That is impossible."

@Khaya Dlamini praised:

"This auntie should have been a scientist, South Africa's future would be really great with her ideas and thinking."

@sange joked:

"Yhooo, hay in South Africa, you love money, how did you do that?"

@sparcks mk 1234 suspected:

"I am sure she practised 100 times."

Why workplace relationships matter

According to experts at Indeed, building positive relationships in the workplace is important for several reasons. Employees who enjoy positive relationships with each other benefit both their own morale and well-being, as well as the organisation as a whole.

Content creator @dez0123 showed how good workplace relationships can foster collaboration, boost employee morale, and inspire creativity. People who enjoy working with their colleagues tend to work harder because they enjoy their current situation and want their company to do well.

The fun challenges and positive interactions between the content creator and Gloria show a healthy workplace dynamic where both parties respect and appreciate each other, leading to increased job satisfaction and productivity.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News