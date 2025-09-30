A woman stopped her car at a busy intersection after spotting an elderly disabled man who had fallen on the wet road

The good Samaritan helped the gentleman up and supported him as he used his walking stick to cross the slippery street safely

The video went viral with over 135,000 views and 2,000 reactions, though some South Africans warned about crime risks

A woman stopped her car to help a man who had slipped and fallen on the slippery road. Images: @Streetwise Legal and Westend61/Getty Images

A woman's act of kindness has restored faith in the spirit of ubuntu after she stopped her car to help an elderly, disabled man who had fallen on a wet road. The video, shared by Johannesburg-based Facebook page @Streetwise Legal on 29 September 2025, shows the heartwarming moment playing out at a busy intersection.

The footage, set to the national anthem, shows a rainy day at traffic lights where an elderly gentleman using a walking stick had fallen on the road. Without hesitation, a woman driving past immediately pulled over to the side, put her hazards on, and got out of her comfortable vehicle to help a stranger.

The video shows her walking towards the man who was lying on the wet pavement, clearly struggling to get up on his own. She helped him to his feet and supported him as he put weight on his walking stick, assisting him across the slippery road until he reached a safe area where he could walk without being in danger from vehicles.

Once the elderly gentleman was safely on the pavement and able to walk on his own, the woman quickly returned to her vehicle. The whole incident happened on a cloudy, rainy day, and despite the wet conditions and being in the middle of her own journey, the woman didn't think twice about stopping to help someone in need. Her compassion and quick action potentially prevented a tragic accident, as the man was lying vulnerable on a busy road where cars were passing by.

A woman stopped her car on the side of the road after seeing a man falling on a slippery road. Images: @Streetwise Legal

SA divided over the act of kindness

The video sparked mixed reactions, with over 135,000 views and more than 2,000 reactions as South Africans debated the woman's actions:

@Nomvula Khalishwayo praised:

"What a beautiful, wonderful person."

@Janet Marthinus warned:

"While doing that... Imagine there's someone driving off wth your car, hazards still on and the one you helped runs and jumps into the stolen car. Then you stand with a good heart and no car."

@Duane Clark questioned:

"Then just leave the person on the side of the road, not to mention she left her keys in the car..."

@Liam Marsden said warmly:

"Can't tell you how much this warms my heart and gives me hope for South Africa."

@Algunon Rayners blessed her:

"You will be blessed."

@Michelle Reine Dodds thanked:

"Thank you for your kindness."

@Robin Sewcharan noted:

"There are very good and also caring. Kind people within society. Stay blessed."

Staying safe during rainy conditions

According to experts at El Camino Health, wet pavement contributes to nearly 1.2 million accidents per year. During rainstorms, drivers should turn on headlights to improve visibility, turn off cruise control, and slow down to avoid hydroplaning, which can happen at speeds as low as 35 miles per hour.

The Facebook page @Streetwise Legal showed how pedestrians are particularly vulnerable during rainy weather, with slippery surfaces making it easy to fall. The elderly gentleman in the video likely lost his footing on the wet road, and without the woman's quick intervention, he could have been struck by passing vehicles.

Experts recommend that if you see someone in danger during bad weather, assess the situation carefully before helping, but acts of kindness like this woman's show the spirit of Ubuntu that South Africa is known for.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

