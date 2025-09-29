Content creator Keegan Gordon, known for giving away money and helping others, bought groceries for a deaf man he met at a mall in Gauteng

The man thought he was taking part in a trolley dash, but Keegan informed him that he could take his time

Keegan's kind gesture, which he called a special moment, left many South African internet users in tears

Keegan Gordon, a successful content creator who often assists the public financially, shared in one of his latest videos how he assisted a man with a hearing disability by buying him groceries. His act of kindness tugged at people's heartstrings, with some sharing how the post resonated with them.

On 27 September, 2025, Keegan uploaded the clip to his TikTok account, which boasts over four million followers. In the video, he approached a man at Fourways Mall, who told Keegan he was hard of hearing. A few people online shared that they knew the man, calling him Karabo and claiming that he worked at a restaurant.

Via text, Keegan asked the man how he could help and offered to buy him groceries after he said that he needed to help his child with certain items. The pair then made their way to Checkers, with the man thinking he was a part of a trolley dash, an activity Keegan often does with other people he blesses. The Good Samaritan informed him that he could take his time roaming the aisles as he filled his trolley to his heart's content.

The total for the groceries was R2 452, which Keegan paid.

The inspiring influencer wrote in his caption:

"This was a special moment."

South Africans get emotional

The viral video left hundreds of people on the internet gathering in the comment section to share how emotional the post made them feel. One person pointed out that September was Deaf Awareness Month in South Africa, making the gesture extra special.

@raziquekolz said to Keegan:

"This was so, so special to watch. Thank you so much. Coming from a mother to two non-verbal children, you just made the world a better place. Blessings."

@solelykickz wrote under the post:

"Love it. I grew up in a household with both hearing-impaired parents. Sign language was basically our home language. You restored humanity to one soul. May yours be filled with your heart's desires."

@queenchigs shared with the Good Samaritan:

"Your kindness and generosity are a beacon of hope for those in need. Keep spreading love and goodness, it's coming back to you tenfold! The world needs more people like you. I can't wait to meet you one day and get my share of your awesomeness."

@khanyy.i added in the comments:

"It makes me so emotional that kind people still exist."

@kelets_oh revealed their hopes for people worldwide:

"I wish we all learnt sign language as a universal language, and we would all communicate with each other even if we come from different countries."

@scm102 pointed out in the comment section:

"Sign language should be compulsory in schools for everyone."

