“He Was So Gracious”: People Help Needy KZN Man With Trolley Full of Groceries
People

by  Jade Rhode 3 min read
  • A TikTok account shared that people helped a man in a grocery store who only had enough money for two items
  • The Good Samaritans told the man he could fill the trolley with the items he needed and paid for it
  • People on the internet loved the act of kindness and shared how they also found time to show love to strangers

A man in need received a trolley full of groceries.
A Good Samaritan helped a man in need of groceries. Images: @savesatiktok / TikTok, Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd / Getty Images
Source: UGC

It is always good to extend a helping hand to those who don't share the same level of privilege as others, as it makes a meaningful impact on their lives.

In a moment of compassion, people in KwaZulu-Natal showed an act of kindness towards a stranger in a grocery store.

Filling the trolley with love

The TikTok account @savesatiktok uploaded a video on the social media platform showing anonymous and generous individuals helping a man in Spar who only had enough money for two items.

The post read:

"We told him to fill the trolley with whatever he needed. He was reluctant at first but eventually accepted. Some of the groceries he considered complete luxuries."

After the man left the store with a smile on his face, the anonymous helpers wrote that "he was so gracious and thankful," and encouraged others to make the world a better place.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the kind gesture

Thousands of social media users took to the comment section to applaud the kindness they had seen on their For You Pages.

A man smiling at his smartphone.
Internet users loved how a person helped a man with groceries. Image: Hinterhaus Productions
Source: Getty Images

@crystalclear_13 said to the person posting the video:

"These kinds of videos inspire people like me. Don't stop, you're not embarrassing them but teaching the world to love and care for one another. A lot of people were inspired by BI Phakathi's videos."

A grateful @willem.greyvenste stated:

"Thank you, Lord. There are still angels in the world. May God bless you."

@sash8816 shared with the online community:

"I did that a few times at Shoprite. It's a great feeling helping those in need."

@rabi4585 wrote in the comments:

"Thank you for motivating others to do the same."

An emotional @shecute29 stated:

"My heart goes out to the people who struggle."

@soulfulsthabee, who shared that they also help those in need, wasn't much of a fan of how the Good Samaritans documented their gesture:

"I don't go around telling people or taking a video. I'm doing it for God, not for people. Anyway, thanks, and God bless you."

3 Other stories about acts of kindness

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

