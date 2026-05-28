South African TikToker Raejuan Garach put Mzansi onto the Food Lovers Market R100 Buck special in May 2026. She posted a TikTok video showing the haul she packed for an upcoming holiday, all bought using the store’s weekly R100 deals.

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TikToker, Raejuan Garach showing what she got from the deals. Images: Raejuan Garach

Source: TikTok

Food Lovers Market runs its R100 Buck special on a weekly basis at stores nationwide. Each bundle deal lets shoppers grab multiple items across different product categories for just R100. Deals rotate every week and vary by branch, so checking foodloversmarket.co.za before heading out is worth the effort.

Snacks, pasta and more for R100 each

Raejuan came home with cold drinks, chips in multiple flavours and pretzel packets. She also picked up Indomie noodles, pasta, macaroni and cream for a holiday macaroni and cheese. Chia seeds were among the more surprising finds, with four packets going for R100, a deal she could not stop talking about.

The clip resonated with South Africans who are feeling the pressure of rising food costs. Food Lovers Market has earned a loyal customer base through these bulk combo deals. Products span snacks, pantry staples and health items, with something across every aisle. Deals differ from store to store, so it is worth checking your nearest branch first.

Watch the clip below:

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Source: Briefly News