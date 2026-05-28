“You’ve Got to Love This”: SA Woman Plugs Mzansi With Food Lover’s Market R100 Deals in TikTok Video
South African TikToker Raejuan Garach put Mzansi onto the Food Lovers Market R100 Buck special in May 2026. She posted a TikTok video showing the haul she packed for an upcoming holiday, all bought using the store’s weekly R100 deals.
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Food Lovers Market runs its R100 Buck special on a weekly basis at stores nationwide. Each bundle deal lets shoppers grab multiple items across different product categories for just R100. Deals rotate every week and vary by branch, so checking foodloversmarket.co.za before heading out is worth the effort.
Snacks, pasta and more for R100 each
Raejuan came home with cold drinks, chips in multiple flavours and pretzel packets. She also picked up Indomie noodles, pasta, macaroni and cream for a holiday macaroni and cheese. Chia seeds were among the more surprising finds, with four packets going for R100, a deal she could not stop talking about.
The clip resonated with South Africans who are feeling the pressure of rising food costs. Food Lovers Market has earned a loyal customer base through these bulk combo deals. Products span snacks, pantry staples and health items, with something across every aisle. Deals differ from store to store, so it is worth checking your nearest branch first.
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Watch the clip below:
More about Food Lover's Marker
- A Durban content creator showed some of the wildly affordable R13 specials dropping at Food Lovers' Market for one day only.
- A woman posted a TikTok video showing people the groceries she recently bought at her local Food Lover's Market Read.
- A South African woman turned heads on TikTok after showing Mzansi exactly how much she got from Food Lover’s Market from the R100 deals.
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za