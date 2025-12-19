A woman posted a TikTok video showing people the groceries she recently bought at her local Food Lover's Market

The woman's video attracted people's attention after people saw that she got a massive bargain while shopping

Many people were stunned by how little she paid after going grocery shopping for a lot of food

A lady in a TikTok video showed off her latest shopping. The woman wanted people to see everything she bought without spending a lot of money.

A woman shared a TikTok video of her groceries. Image: @darina.moodley / TiKTok / Food Lovers Market / Facebook

Source: UGC

The video that the woman shared received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, and they were raving about the grocery bill that she showed off.

A lady on TikTok, @mendhi_by_zarina, posted a video of the grocery purchases she made. The lady checked out a trolley that was full of basics. She bought two loaves of bread, 5 kg of potatoes, cheese, onion, three cakes, six buns, one red onion, two punnets of grapes, 5 mangoes, 1 kg of tomatoes, and two pieces of hake and a cigarette. The entire trolley totalled over R500, but she only had to pay R11 at Food Lovers Market, and she joked that viewers should guess how she did it.

The lady received massive promotions with the biggest being R79.99 off potatoes and R29.99 off onions. She later confirmed that she received a R120 refund for grapes and a R200 voucher at Food Lover's Market.

A woman got to shop at all the sections of Food Lover's Market. Image: Food Lovers Market

Source: Facebook

South Africans impressed by woman's cheap groceries

Online users commented on the video of @mendhi_by_zarina's shopping, and they were amazed. Many admired the groceries that she bought. Watch the video of the lady's Food Lover's Market purchases and read people's comments below:

WendySingh commented:

"You can clearly see R500 was paid via voucher or card 🤣"

Shane0 wrote:

Food Lovers gave her a R500 voucher. She purchased grapes some time back and didn't notice that they charged her the normal price instead of the promotion price."

vee☀️ was curious about the low grocery bill:

"Please tell us how you did this 😁"

Zarina_Ally, the creator, explained how she paid only R11 for the groceries:

"Actually, no. They gave me my R120 back for the grapes and a R200 voucher. which I didn't want to take, but my mum said I'm silly, I should take it and buy things for my kids. which I did."

fahms.manaff said:

"Heyyyy, I got so excited thinking lemme see where this is, I also want😂"

Other Briefly News stories about shopping hauls

Source: Briefly News