A woman who made a blended family went viral after showing off her groceries. In a video, the lady went through every item she bought after grocery shopping at Makro.

A TikTok video shows a mother unpacking groceries for her family of ten. Image: @kamophachane

The video of the woman with a big family received more than 40,000 likes. People who were interested commented on the TikTok post, estimating how much they thought everything cost her.

TikTok video shows family of 10's Makro groceries

A woman @kamophachane showed people how much she had to buy for over ten family members. The lady has a blended family of seven children and three adults, so they spared no expense when it came to food.

Watch the video to see what she bought from Makro:

SA amused by family of 10's Makro groceries

Online users were in awe of the grocery haul video. Although the lady did not detail how much everything cost, people guessed it would be over R10,000. Other netizens were gushing over how comfortable she must be to spend so much on food.

Kgotso speculated:

"This is definitely R10 000."

Tebogo Lorraine disagreed:

"I think it’s more hey."

Kgaphola Bethuel added:

"I agree, food is expensive."

Masego Molokwane guessed a high number:

"Bo ma +-R30k."

Hea.ling Her gushed:

"Chomi. A big family is a blessing from modimo and may he increase and multiply your finances and every area of your lives."

Tampana♥ wondered:

"Kamo how much was did you guys spend? I love blended families too."

San was amazed:

"It's nice to see rich people on this app again."

Tlangi asked:

"How big is your fridge?"

Kamo Phachane, the creator, replied:

"We have three fridges in the kitchen."

MsPru joked:

"O sure ga se grocery ya December?"

Father of 15 buys pig to feed family

Briefly News previously reported that fifteen children are a lot! This man has to buy whole animals to feed his family, and his dedication sent him viral on TikTok.

There is a huge issue with absent fathers in Mzansi and the world at large. Seeing this man fend for 15 kids is truly inspiring.

TikTok user @sipsxesha shared a video of her and the family sorting out the meat her dad bought to feed his big family. She shared that there are 15 kids in total.

