This woman shared a video which revealed that her father has 15 children, and he hasn’t run

TikTok user @sipsxesha showed the piles of meat her dad buys every month to feed his family

People were impressed by the man hasn't dedication to his children as theirs do not even care

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Fifteen children is a lot! This man has to buy whole animals to feed his family, and his dedication sent him TikTok viral.

The daughter of a father with 15 kids showed the piles of meat her dad buys every month to feed his family. Image: TikTok / @sipsxesha

Source: TikTok

There is a huge issue with absent fathers in Mzansi and the world at large. Seeing this man fend for 15 kids is truly inspiring.

Daughter shares video on TikTok of the whole pig her dad bought

TikTok user @sipsxesha shared a video of her and the family sorting out the meat her dad bought to feed his big family. She shared that there are 15 kids in total!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look at all of this meat:

Mzansi claps for the present and dedicated father

With there being so many absent fathers, people took the time to clap for the man for taking responsibility for his 15 kids. People shared their heartbreaking stories.

Read some of the comments:

nala.africaa joked:

“What does your dad do while I still have time to change courses? ”

Beyonce Knowles said:

“At least he is a present father ”

Blessing Mohoni shared:

“We might be 20, but he can’t even buy a vianna ”

GransBoi was like:

“Yhoo, I can’t even imagine what December looks like.”

Thandolwethu Mhlongo shared:

“Mine has 12 and counting, lapho the man has passed on but we are still counting, all we know is that the last born is 25.”

TikTok video of father's unique birthday surprise, son'sfather's reaction goes viral: "Can I be his girlfriend"

In other news, Briefly News reported that a father named Gabs on TikTok filmed his teenage son excitedly unwrapping his birthday gift in the kitchen.

The elaborate packaging of the gift included a little white box underneath a golden balloon with the words "Happy Birthday Nathi 14" written on it. The balloon was also wrapped beautifully in a black string.

When Nathi untied the string, the balloon did something so unexpected that it made him step back in bewilderment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News