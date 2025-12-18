A Cape Town woman found miniature Woolworths products being sold as Christmas tree ornaments in a store

Each of the tiny grocery item prices left the shopper questioning who would buy them

South Africans had mixed feelings, with some defending their purchases and others asking why anyone would spend that much

A woman in Cape Town showing Woolies ornaments. Images: @_cosmic_girl_x

A woman in Cape Town who goes by the TikTok handle @_cosmic_girl_x couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted Woolworths selling miniature versions of their grocery items as Christmas decorations. The woman showed tiny ceramic replicas of coffee cups, a whole rotisserie chicken, oranges, 1-litre bottles of milk, cans of tomatoes and other Woolies products on 16 December 2025. Despite how cute the items looked to some, the price tag of around R100 per ornament left the woman stunned.

In the video, she asked who would actually hang the ornaments on their Christmas tree. She shared the clip with the caption:

"Anything to make a buck," making it clear she wasn't impressed with the retailer's latest festive offering.

The video quickly went viral, with some people commenting, admitting they'd already bought several of the ornaments and were happy with their purchases. Others couldn't understand why anyone would spend that kind of money on miniature food decorations. A few people compared the prices to similar products at other stores, pointing out that Woolworths wasn't the only retailer jumping on the mini ornament trend.

Mini grocery ornaments sold at Woolies stores. Images: @_cosmic_girl_x

South Africans react to Woolies minis

People had plenty to say in the comments on TikToker @_cosmic_girl_x's post:

@fatima_zahra_valli suggested:

"Can't they just do their range of minis and be done with it, because that's what I'll get into."

@cee_dee_ felt:

"I feel Woolworths is getting out of touch with its customers. It feels condescending."

@shurah_jedaar pointed out:

"Saving the planet with the bags that are a non-negotiable 😂😂😂and creating more plastic and junk. Help me understand."

@busigumede_ joked:

"Shouldn't we be getting them for free, after every R1000 purchase 😂"

@olu_business_strategist wondered:

"😂😂Maybe kids will want to play with them???"

@_cosmic_girl_x replied:

"They're ceramic, so they will break very easily in the hands of children."

@wittnsass complained:

"Guys, Woolies has been price gouging us for the last few years. Every single thing has crept up on all their deals. It doesn't feel worth it. They never address it."

@karenuss2 said:

"They're jealous of checkers and the public's insane craze for the Sixty60 stuff. People are wild to support this 🤔"

@xv.ash.hny admitted:

"I bought 7, and I am happy."

