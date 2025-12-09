A man lined up old Woolworths black bags and joked that they are the original version now being sold, which sparked quick reactions online

The moment landed after the brand changed its bag colour, shortly after testimony linking the old version to political allegations

The video went viral because the humour connected a serious past story with everyday items people know well in South Africa

A playful resale of the ‘OG’ black bags turned a piece of retail history into fresh comedy that brought back one of the strangest public stories of the year.

The visual on the right captured the new white, slightly transparent Woolies bags. Image: Mmabatho D Makotanyane

A TikTok creator using the handle @cornelferreira posted a video on 7 December 2025 showing a man lining up old Woolworths black bags and jokingly saying they are the real OGs, now available for sale. The clip was recorded indoors with the bags laid out like luxury stock, and the man explained that he still has five bags in pristine condition and that they are selling fast. The moment landed soon after Woolworths changed its popular black bag design, which left many loyal shoppers talking online. The timing added flavour, because the old version once made headlines during Parliament testimony, when controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala told an ad hoc committee that he used a Woolworths black bag to deliver R300 000 to former police minister Bheki Cele. While there is no clear answer about why Woolworths changed the colour in less than five days, the creator simply used the hype to entertain people and celebrate the old design.

Woolworths bags have always had their own cultural moment in Mzansi, partly because the brand has a strong reputation in the retail space and people associate its packaging with quality. For many, the black bag was a small symbol of status that travelled far beyond groceries, showing up at family events, recycled as weekend bags, and used for storage. When the bag suddenly changed, shoppers treated it like a big style shift, creating jokes about how brands manage their image in a digital era. In corporate circles, changing a brand asset so quickly can come from damage control or a planned move that was in development long before the news broke.

Old Woolworths bags spark online comedy

Even without a full explanation, the bag became a talking point that linked everyday life with serious political allegations that many South Africans still recall. The comment section on user @cornelferreira ‘s video was filled with people tagging friends who always kept the old bag in a cupboard like a treasure. Others noted how South Africans often turn serious topics into humour, especially when the story is already well-known nationally.

People reacted with laughter more than anything, saying the creator caught the mood of the country. Some saw the joke as a reminder of how big stories can be turned into light entertainment while the internet moves on. Others simply enjoyed the nostalgia of the bag itself, calling it a classic design that should have never changed.

A screenshot captured the old Woolworths bags. Image: @cornelferreira

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

SANDYMAN wrote:

“Do you do cash on delivery, or does the bag come with cash on delivery?”

MphoEntle wrote:

“What a time to be South African. 🤣”

Obakeng wrote:

“They are now more expensive than Louis Vuitton.”

Junior wrote:

“Can I swap my Hilux for them? I’ll add extra as well.”

Fhumu_ wrote:

“R95 000 for all, deal?”

Storm Celliers wrote:

“Are we selling our bags now? I have so many.”

Bevvy wrote:

“I have 3,765 in the boot of my car. One-time use. They’ve only seen daylight once.”

User981540255284 wrote:

“My beloved South Africans, we’re cool like this. Whoever bewitched us must stop. This is out of hand. 😂😂😂”

Daddymablomo Mabale wrote:

“Do you get it with money inside?”

Zeeyah wrote:

“This was so unexpected. I’m finished. 😂”

Check out the TikTok video below:

