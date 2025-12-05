A woman shopping at Woolworths was stunned to see the price tag of a large piece of cheese and a curler

The retail giant noted that the curler is for people to use to create rosettes for their cheeseboards

Social media users were divided, with some people finding no issue with the price, and others expressing disagreement

The price of Woolworths' cheese and curler surprised a woman and the online crowd. Images: @journey.beyond.40

Source: TikTok

A Woolworths shopper was flabbergasted when she thought she saw the price of cheese as R1 899. After seeing that it came with a curler, the price still didn't sit well with a few people on the internet.

TikTok user @journey.beyond.40 uploaded the post on 26 November, 2025, showing the store's Boska curler and Klein River truckle cheese on the shelf. The expensive product reminded the woman of Woolworths' prosciutto costing R10 000.

She captioned her post:

"At this point, I’m convinced the target audience is people who say ‘just tap it’ without checking the balance. Woolworths, please, I’m just here for bread."

According to Woolworths, the 1kg Swiss-style gruberg cheese, from Klein River Cheesery in Stanford, Western Cape, is a full-fat hard cheese. It's matured for a minimum of six months to achieve a nutty tang. As for the curler, it creates delicate cheese rosettes that add a special touch to the cheeseboard.

Gruberg cheese is among the many variations at Woolworths. Images: @wwtaste

Source: Instagram

South Africans respond to Woolworths' cheese

A few members of the online community took to the comment section. Some social media users understood the pricing, while others were in disbelief over the dairy product and equipment.

@life.diaries.sa laughed and shared with the public:

"Woolies is the rich private school kid everyone dislikes but loves to talk about."

@sum_creations added their opinion under the post:

"I'm not seeing the problem here. Those are reasonable prices. It seems weird because you usually buy those things in small quantities."

@alexgt1 wrote to people on the internet:

"You pay for the curler as the curler is about R1 200."

@erinsolomon1903 replied to the TikTok user:

"So now we must just forget about the grater that's been there all these years. They've got time to play."

@brendylicious3 questioned the product in the comments, writing:

"Woolies' prices need to be studied. R1 900 cheese in Cyril's economy?"

@zwarrie told the online community:

"This is free market principles, people. Nobody is forcing you to buy it; it is also not classified as an essential food item. Thus, if you cannot afford it like me, move on and just know you are not the target market."

Watch the TikTok video posted on the woman's account below:

3 Other stories about Woolworths' products

In another article, Briefly News reported that a local content creator was shocked to see R499 slow-cooked chicken pie on display. The family-sized pie used free-range chicken and weighed over a kilogram.

reported that a local content creator was shocked to see R499 slow-cooked chicken pie on display. The family-sized pie used free-range chicken and weighed over a kilogram. A woman had social media users in stitches when she abandoned her trolley and quickly exited the store after seeing the cost of items. The video sparked a heated debate about Woolworths' pricing.

A Durban man's hilarious reaction to hot cross bun prices went viral after he decided not to purchase the R49.90 product. He stated that he would rather buy the ingredients and have his grandmother bake them.

Source: Briefly News