A young man, Goodwill Thomo, travelled to Mozambique, paying an affordable R3 500 for his accommodation and transportation

The content creator shared with social media users the budget-friendly activities he participated in on his trip

Members of the online community expressed an interest in Goodwill's video and hoped to be in his position soon

A young gent had the time of his life in Mozambique, paying R3 500 for the trip. Images: @goodwillthomo

Source: Instagram

A young media practitioner, Goodwill Thomo, surprised South Africans when he shared that he paid R3 500 for a two-day trip to Mozambique. Many people on the internet also wanted a taste of luxury living at an affordable cost.

Goodwill posted his video abroad on 3 November, 2025, and broke down the cross-border vacation in the comments.

He captioned his post:

"Got what you signed up for."

The tourist shared that he used the travel agency Travel Generation, adding that the aforementioned total included accommodation and transport. While there, Goodwill enjoyed a R500 boat cruise (including platters and alcohol).

"Ours was unlimited until the boat cruise ended."

He also noted:

"Ciders, beers, champagne and shots, you get all that. I had a massage on the beach, which cost R350; quad biking was R400, and for food for two days, I spent less than R1 000."

Goodwill showed the internet the activities he enjoyed on his trip to Mozambique. Images: @thomogoodwill

Source: TikTok

R3.5k Mozambican holiday intrigues South Africans

Hundreds of local members of the online community gathered in the comment section with questions about the affordable international holiday getaway.

Interested in the budget-friendly trip, @norsee2 presented a question to the public, writing:

"Who wants to be my friend so we can do this next year?"

A disappointed @ellenmphahlele377 wrote in the comment section:

"Why am I seeing this now when I have already paid a deposit for a Mozambique trip costing R6 500?"

@snazotrudy55 told the online crowd:

"This is what I want for my 30th birthday. Next year, I'll be celebrating my birthday for the first time."

@fortunaynay stated with a laugh:

"The problem is that I have trust issues."

@barbianan added under the post:

"Not me thinking about this, knowing very well I have fake friends who don’t want to spend."

Travel Generation replied in the comments:

"Thank you for choosing our travel agency. It was definitely a weekend to remember."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Goodwill's account below:

