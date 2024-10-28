“Feels Like You’re in Mauritius”: SA Excited as Woman Shows R1.8k KZN Holiday Getaway
- A local content creator shared with TikTokkers a stunning holiday getaway in Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal
- The young woman chose the accommodation's All-Inclusive Seascape option to better her vacation
- Social media users in the comment section loved the holiday getaway, with some sharing they had been there before
Many look overseas for the perfect getaway, unaware of the hidden gems waiting to be unearthed in their own country.
A woman took to social media to share an affordable holiday spot in KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing a slice of paradise close to home.
KwaZulu-Natal's affordable vacation getaway
A travel and lifestyle content creator named Piwe uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@lifewithpiwe) showing locals a stunning holiday destination in Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal.
Piwe shared that she stayed at Blue Marlin and chose the All-Inclusive Seascape option, costing roughly R1 800 per person per night, to improve her holiday experience.
Blue Marlin notes that this special ends on 29 October 2024.
The content creator wrote in her post:
"The most affordable all-inclusive vacation in South Africa."
Watch the video below:
KZN holiday spot gets a thumbs-up from Mzansi online users
Several social media users in the post's comment section said good things about the holiday destination, while others hoped to visit the accommodation themselves.
@saymoney13 said to Piwe:
"Thanks for this. I was planning to go to Mozambique, yet we have our own Mozambique right here."
@calvno20 shared their opinion in the comment section:
"I was here two weeks ago. Such lovely staff. Sadly, nothing much to do in Scottburgh, if I'm being honest."
@andileclicquotkhumalo_ said to the online community:
"You can never go wrong with Blue Marlin."
@kgomoto.morare shared their experience being at the affordable accommodation:
"Oh yes, Blue Marlin by Dream Resorts is the one. There is literally food in each corner all day long. At times, it feels like you're in Mauritius."
After seeing the clip, @thesh_07 wrote:
"This place looks awesome."
@livewithphumz told app users:
"It really doesn't get more affordable than this."
SA falls in love with a KZN hidden gem
In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African woman who shared a TikTok video of a stunning hidden gem holiday cabin in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.
The cabin boasts modern furniture and a cosy feel with the view of a game reserve, private bathroom, and more.
