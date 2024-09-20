A travel account on TikTok showed app users a gorgeous holiday home in Knysna, Western Cape

The vacation spot had luxurious amenities, including four ensuite bedrooms, showers and palazzo baths and underfloor heating

Members of the online community showed interest in the place, noting that Dubai couldn't compete

People loved the look of a hidden gem in Knysna. Images: @boineelomove / TikTok, Finn Hafemann / Getty Images, @boineelomove / TikTok

Source: UGC

Sometimes, the best vacation spots aren't overseas but right in our country, often just around the corner. A woman showed locals a stunning hidden gem in the Western Cape, showcasing the beauty within our borders.

Always nice in Knysna

A travel account on TikTok, which uses the handle @boineelomove, uploaded a video showing app users a stunning vacation spot in Knysna after another TikTokker commented on one of the videos.

The massive holiday home, Heaven Can Wait, boasted an infinity pool and a sea view. The interior looked luxurious, giving holidaygoers enough space to roam around without feeling claustrophobic.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The place also has four king suites, four ensuite bedrooms, showers and palazzo baths, underfloor heating, and other luxurious amenities.

Take a look at the hidden gem in the video below:

Mzansi loves the hidden gem

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express interest in the beautiful hidden gem based in the Western Cape.

@unpacked_jack loved what they saw and said:

"This is gorgeous."

@kwedhini wrote in the comment section:

"Love that house."

@antonl69 said to the online community:

"Dubai could never look like this."

@ahm3dakoo shared their thoughts on the city in the Middle East and the holiday home in Knysna:

"Dubai is actually so fake and artificial. This wins any day."

A proud @sade242910 told app users:

"Knysna is my hometown."

@lebzam58 wrote under the post:

"We are depriving ourselves. It's right here under our noses, ladies. There are breathtaking places in South Africa. Let’s take those vacations and take a breather from the problems."

Woman shows gorgeous views at Knysna's hidden gem

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman who spent time in Knysna, showing off the holiday home's breathtaking views and stunning aesthetics.

Many people in the post's comment section positively reacted to the place's scenery and tranquillity.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News