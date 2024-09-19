“Screams in Life of Pi”: Mzansi Cracks Jokes After Frightful Woman Pets Tiger

A woman shared a video of her friend in Phuket, Thailand, looking a tad bit scared while she petted a tiger

After rubbing the wild animal's back, it got up, which led the woman to back away for her safety

Social media users in the comment section cracked jokes, likening the situation to a popular book

A woman bravely pet a tiger. Images: @nwabingoqo_ / TikTok, James Warwick / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Interacting with wild animals can be an exhilarating and unforgettable experience, offering a rare connection with nature's untamed beauty. Despite the visible fear on her face, a woman courageously reached out and petted a tiger.

Woman bonds with a tiger

Using the handle @nwabingoqo_, a woman named Nwabi shared a video of her friend petting a tiger at Tiger Kingdom, an animal park in Phuket, Thailand.

As the friendly animal made itself comfortable on a log, the woman in the video rubbed its back, following instructions from the handlers off-camera. While doing so, the woman remained cautious and showed signs of fear.

Seconds later, the tiger moved off the log towards a gate, prompting the woman to slowly back away.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes about the woman and tiger

Members of the online community headed to the comment section to share their thoughts and crack jokes about the woman's interaction with the wild animal.

@kganyagatso__t referred to cereal when they comically wrote:

"Jungle Oats is shy."

@nomakay_ admired the tiger, asking:

"Why is it so beautiful, though?"

@vuyi03 told the online community:

"Yoh, this could never be me."

@pushy071 wrote in the comments:

"A beautiful and majestic creature. Hai, you are brave, mama."

Filled with fear, @moeketsi_karabo shared their thoughts, referencing a popular book-turned-movie:

"Screams in Life of Pi."

@lindombete shared what would have happened if they were in the situation:

"I'd probably panic and fall on top of it."

