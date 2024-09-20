“Where Did You Find It?”: Woman Shares Clip of Daughter Bringing a Mole Home
- A mother shared a clip on TikTok showing her innocent daughter bringing home a tiny mole
- A man, presumably the child's father, wondered where the girl found the underground animal
- Social media users in the comment section were amazed that the girl was able to catch the mole
Children are naturally curious, often bringing home all sorts of unusual and unexpected things they find fascinating. In one case, a young girl surprised her family by proudly bringing home a live mole.
Underground gift for Mom and Dad
Thandile Mthembu, who uses the handle @thandilemthembu on TikTok, uploaded a video of her little one standing outside the front door holding a baby mole.
The young girl climbed up steps to show her find. She innocently mistook the creature for a mouse and noted it was "cute."
A man, presumably the girl's father, told the excited girl to return the mole. As they descended the steps, he asked:
"Where did you find it?"
The girl explains, but her answer is drowned out by the screams of a scared child who saw what she had in her hand.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to the mole
Thousands of social media users headed to the comment section to express laughter and curiosity about how the young girl caught the tiny animal.
@josymaco laughed and said:
"I wonder how she caught it. That thing is fast and furious."
@reasy21 wrote in the comments:
"That's a brave little girl."
@lindsayjurd shared with the online community:
"I caught one when I was five and believed I caught a rabbit. My mom screamed that it was a mole. It was the size of a small rabbit, and I just cried because I was told to put the mole back."
@gio.hatesavocados told the public:
"I don't think people understand how hard it is to catch a mole."
@user1778473344447 shared their experience with their child:
"Yoh kids are something else. My son brought a snake when he was three."
@tsholos_touch said to app users:
"It's giving future veterinarian. Love her. I hope she won't be picking little snakes like that. So brave and cute."
Curious baby bites python's head
In another story, Briefly News reported a video of a baby innocently holding and biting a python's head.
Social media users quickly shared their thoughts about the interaction between the reptile and the curious child.
