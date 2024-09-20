“Where Did You Find It?”: Woman Shares Clip of Daughter Bringing a Mole Home

A mother shared a clip on TikTok showing her innocent daughter bringing home a tiny mole

A man, presumably the child's father, wondered where the girl found the underground animal

Social media users in the comment section were amazed that the girl was able to catch the mole

A woman's daughter brought a "cute" mole home. Images: Santia2 / Getty Images, @thandilemthembu / TikTok

Children are naturally curious, often bringing home all sorts of unusual and unexpected things they find fascinating. In one case, a young girl surprised her family by proudly bringing home a live mole.

Underground gift for Mom and Dad

Thandile Mthembu, who uses the handle @thandilemthembu on TikTok, uploaded a video of her little one standing outside the front door holding a baby mole.

The young girl climbed up steps to show her find. She innocently mistook the creature for a mouse and noted it was "cute."

A man, presumably the girl's father, told the excited girl to return the mole. As they descended the steps, he asked:

"Where did you find it?"

The girl explains, but her answer is drowned out by the screams of a scared child who saw what she had in her hand.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the mole

Thousands of social media users headed to the comment section to express laughter and curiosity about how the young girl caught the tiny animal.

@josymaco laughed and said:

"I wonder how she caught it. That thing is fast and furious."

@reasy21 wrote in the comments:

"That's a brave little girl."

@lindsayjurd shared with the online community:

"I caught one when I was five and believed I caught a rabbit. My mom screamed that it was a mole. It was the size of a small rabbit, and I just cried because I was told to put the mole back."

@gio.hatesavocados told the public:

"I don't think people understand how hard it is to catch a mole."

@user1778473344447 shared their experience with their child:

"Yoh kids are something else. My son brought a snake when he was three."

@tsholos_touch said to app users:

"It's giving future veterinarian. Love her. I hope she won't be picking little snakes like that. So brave and cute."

