“Kids Eat Everything”: Mzansi Surprised As Curious Baby Bites Python’s Head

A TikTokker reshared a video of a cute and innocent baby holding a python's head and biting it

The adult keeping the child moved away from the snake quickly before anything else happened

Social media users in the comment section shared their thoughts about the interaction between the reptile and the baby

An innocent baby bit a python's head. Images: @mloja_logic / TikTok, Anup Shah / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Babies are endlessly curious, exploring the world with wide-eyed wonder, which is why they require constant supervision. In one surprising moment, a baby innocently bit the head of a non-venomous snake, unaware of the danger it posed.

Curiosity nibbled the snake

TikTok user @mloja_logic reshared a video from another TikTokker (@therearetwobutlers) showing a twin baby being introduced to a python. As an adult held the child, someone off-camera brought the reptile closer to the child.

The baby saw it as an opportunity to bite the snake's head before the adult hurriedly moved away.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@mloja_logic jokingly wrote in the post's caption:

"The baby said, 'Let me get him before he gets me.'"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts

A few members of the online community headed to the viral post's comment section to share their thoughts regarding the baby's interaction with the snake.

@dai_kente.faith found themselves obsessed with the video and shared in the comments:

"No, because why can't I stop watching this?"

@lesedi_gama said to online users about the child's nibble:

"Kids eat everything."

The little one's interaction with the python startled @thandi85_c, who shared with the online community:

"I just got goosebumps."

@bonroki.the.slain1 pointed out to the public:

"Humans are carnivores."

A concerned @user4220162611017 asked in the comment section:

"What if they exchanged saliva?"

Toddler mistakes snake for stick

In another story, Briefly News reported about a parent whose heart almost stopped beating after his little son picked up a rat snake, thinking it was a stick. When the father realised what it was, he immediately took the snake out of his child's hands and threw it to the side.

The viral video garnered millions of views, with some social media users sharing funny comments about the situation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News