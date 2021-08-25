Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is under the microscope on social media over his unpolished shoes, seen in a picture he recently shared

Unimpressed, Saffas went at him unrelentingly for not having them polished, reminding him that Kiwi shoe polish is still a thing

South Africans have done it again: trolling one of the more recognised political faces over a detail so small it should not have been noticed.

Twitter detectives will have a different opinion, though, as they work hard to leave no stone unturned in the name of bringing all the juicy details forward.

South Africans are trolling former DA politician Mmusi Maimane over a picture of his unpolished shoes which surfaced online. Image: @ChrisExcel102/ Twitter, Mduduzi Ndzingi/ Gallo Images.

Mmusi Maimane, the former Leader of South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) political party, is the latest to be reminded of this fact.

But clap back hard he did to the flurry of hilarious and nonsensical reactions that flooded in over the picture he shared online.

The snap shows Maimane standing between two other politicians, including Zimbabwe's Nelson Chamisa, in the foyer of an office. All three men are dressed smartly in suits, Maimane opting for a black one with a blue tie.

The post was captioned:

"Haters and crocodiles alike will have a heart attack."

New crossboader political movement brewing?

It's not known what is brewing, but the picture and the caption accompanying it, if anything, suggests something big is on the offing. Maybe a new political force to challenge the opposition?

Well, cryptic as it might seem, Maimane could be onto something, and it may only be a matter of time before it's revealed. In the interim, Mzansi social media users had a go at him over the picture, more so, the black crocks the former DA man is wearing.

One user, @Cellular_Jnr, was bold enough to sneak in a young job request to the politician. He wrote:

"Ntate Mmusi, we living in a county where poverty is now our friend, can you please give me a piece job, I can even polish your shoes, sir?"

To which Maimane responded:

"I think Lorch has more shoes than I do."

The back and forth between Maimane and some users of the microblogging app had the rest of the crowd falling of their seats.

Unimpressed Saffas have a go at former political leader

Briefly News brings readers more of the funny reactions below.

@Mathetem warned:

"Please don’t a @tito_mboweni on us, you are still young!"

@DrContieGabi said:

"My brother, this obsession with Zimbabwe makes me think you would like to be a citizen. Even at a Zambian inauguration ceremony, you still obsess with #Zimbabwe."

@Maki_Motsepe added:

"Yoo we can't help him. Kiwi or Nugget don't have Twitter accounts. Shem."

@MphezeniN offered:

"He must apply for R350."

