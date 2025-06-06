David Kau recently commented on the apparent feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk

The comedian couldn't wait to fire shots at the Afrikaner "refugees" who left South Africa for a better life in America

The jokes were flying, and Mzansi had a field day trolling the poor Amerikaners

David Kau joked about the Afrikaner refugees in America. Images: davidkau1

Source: Twitter

David Kau made fun of the Afrikaner refugees after Donald Trump and Elon Musk split up.

David Kau weighs in on Donald Trump and Elon Musk fallout

The apparent beef between Elon Musk and Donald Trump brought the entire world to a standstill, with onlookers wondering what ended the once-tight brotherhood between the two businessmen.

According to Briefly News, Musk and Trump's relationship ended after the US President announced a signature spending bill.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Musk expressed his views on the bill and said that Trump's bill would undermine the work of the department and would increase the deficit.

David Kau sarcastically extended his sympathy towards the Afrikaner refugees amid the Donald Trump and Elon Musk feud. Image: davidkau1

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the news, comedian David Kau posted on Twitter (X) on 5 June 2025, sarcastically extending his sympathy towards the Afrikaner refugees:

"I stand with the 49 Afrikaner-Americans in these difficult times."

This comes after the bogus reports of a white genocide faded following President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the white house. The presidency also confirmed that the country is now in a better position with the US.

Kau seems to believe the friction between the businessmen may cause some tension in the country and leave the Amerikaners in a vulnerable position.

Here's how Mzansi reacted to the Trump and Musk feud

Netizens laughed off the businessmen's apparent beef, and trolled the Afrikaners:

QuintusJansen trolled:

"Terrible things are happening in the USA."

dube_lindi joked:

"Not to worry. They will be the first citizens of Mars. Pioneering is in their blood."

StraightupGal laughed:

"Mr Starlink abandoned them before they could 'Make America great again.'"

David Kau and his fans wonder how the Afrikaner refugees will be after Donald Trump and Elon Musk split up. Image: davidkau1

Source: Twitter

stkmoon posted:

"They just stay strong and know we're keeping them in our prayers."

siwieeT gave them a reality check:

"They thought they were running away from poverty kanti no, but they going straight to it."

mthokozisi1742 commented:

"I thought of them, the unholy alliance is over. Soon, Trump will say, 'I was misled.'"

dmnyathi argued:

"They must remain there, we have no space for them here in SA!"

Afrikaner woman worries about the refugee program

It wasn't long before Afrikaners saw the drama happening in the United States, and shared their own thoughts.

Content creator @juliemosz86, who regularly posts about current affairs, including the Expropriation Act and refugee programme news, shared a satirical clip on 6 June, indirectly addressing the drama.

The video shows her speaking directly to the camera with a mock-serious tone, telling viewers:

"Guys, the refugee programme has just ended on Twitter, cancel all applications now!"

With the caption:

"Red Alert: Refugee program just ended on X."

Anele Mdoda and Sol Phenduka weigh in on Trump and Musk feud

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Anele Mdoda and Sol Phenduka's reactions to the feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The radio personalities sarcastically declared their support for Musk amid his beef with the US president.

Source: Briefly News