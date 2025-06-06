South Africa-born tech billionaire Elon Musk confirmed that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files, causing a stir online

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Musk's confirmation and downplayed the claim as being of importance

Netizens reacted with mixed reactions, with some speculating that Musk has more evidence, while others suggested he was bluffing

Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on Elon Musk’s Trump bombshell. Image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP, Lev Radin/Pacific Press, Kevin Lamarque-Pool

Source: Getty Images

The internet is buzzing following the public fallout between US President Donald Trump and South Africa-born tech billionaire Elon Musk. The beef between the two has South African celebrities weighing in, and popular radio host Sizwe Dhlomo has joined the chat.

Sizwe Dhlomo shrugs off Elon Musk's Trump bombshell

Dhlomo, who recently reacted to Afrikaners leaving South Africa to become refugees in the US, dismissed Elon Musk’s damning allegation against Donald Trump as a nonentity. On Thursday, 5 June 2025, Musk confirmed that Trump is in the Epstein files.

While several social media users were stunned by the confirmation, Sizwe Dhlomo brushed off Musk's revelation. In a post on his verified X account on Friday, 6 June 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo said:

“Why is everybody acting like this is news?”

In a subsequent post, Dhlomo explained that Musk’s claim was hardly news because the information had always been in the public domain. The response read:

“It’s literally always been in the public domain. Flight logs, telephone records. Videos & pictures. What more do you guys want?”

Netizens respond to Sizwe Dhlomo's question on Elon Musk v Trump

In the comments on his original post, netizens speculated that Musk had incriminating evidence other than what’s already floating around on the internet. Others suggested that Musk was bluffing, while others argued the duo was trying to distract the world from something.

Here are some of the reactions:

@pmcafricax speculated:

“Something tells me he has the videos or access to them 🤔”

@Vegan_Slur argued:

“It's not news, yes, but having it said loudly and brought to the public like a figure such as Elon is different, buddy.”

@ChumaSamk91253 replied:

“Guys, you do know that Trump has the power to revoke Elon Musk’s citizenship, right? We might soon watch SpaceX rockets blasting off into space from Marabastad!”

@Fragiie_Millz questioned:

“Do you think that if these files existed, Dems wouldn't have used them already? He is bluffing.”

@Funjebs asked:

“What are they distracting us from?”

@mangi_cyril claimed:

“They’re falling for the trap planned by both actors.”

Sizwe Dhlomo dismissed Elon Musk’s Trump bombshell. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images, Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

DJ Shimza reacts to Elon Musk and Trump's beef

Meanwhile, Sizwe Dhlomo isn't the only South African celebrity to share their thoughts on the Donald Trump and Elon Musk fallout.

Briefly News reported that internationally acclaimed music producer DJ Shimza is one of Mzansi's celebrities who weighed in on the development.

Shimza emphasised how strong South African ancestors were, as Donald Trump and Elon Musk exchanged insults.

Netizens flooded the comments and agreed with him, with others making hilarious suggestions about President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News