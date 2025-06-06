South African internationally acclaimed music producer DJ Shimza recently reacted to Elon Musk and Donald Trump's beef

The star emphasised how strong South African ancestors are after Musk and Trump's fallout

Many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to what DJ Shimza had to say about the beef

DJ Shimza weighed in as Donald Trump and Elon Musk's beef escalates. Image: @djshimza

Bathong, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump's beef had many South African celebrities sharing their opinions regarding their fallout on social media, and the internationally acclaimed music producer DJ Shimza was one of them.

Recently, the star, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Thursday, 15 May 2025, emphasised how strong South African ancestors are, as Donald Trump and Elon Musk exchanged insults.

Shimza wrote:

"South African ancestors are strong."

See the post below:

The beef began after Elon Musk announced his departure in a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying his time as a Special Government Employee had come to an end. He thanked Trump for the opportunity and said he believed DOGE would grow stronger over time and become a way of life across government departments.

He said that Trump's bill would undermine the work of his department and would increase the deficit. Musk also complained that his department had become a scapegoat for dissatisfaction with the administration. He made this announcement on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

Netizens react to DJ Shimza's opinion

Shortly after the star weighed in on the beef, many netizens on social media flooded his comment section with their reactions to what he had said about Trump and Musk's fallout.

Here are some of the comments below:

@BukamuT said:

"Intelezi ka Ramaphosa. He left a bit of isichitho on those sofas in the White House. Lol, never underestimate a Venda man."

@Zito_Molapo wrote:

"Indeed, the South African ancestors are very strong, especially when you lie about their people."

@MaapeaJaco37226 responded:

"They are very strong and they work overtime."

@maanondi replied:

"They said bad things are happening."

DJ Shimza reacted to Donald Trump and Elon Musk's fallout. Image: @djshimza

