Tesla CEO Elon Musk sparked controversy after warning a female tourist about visiting South Africa alone, suggesting she would need a gun for protection outside the Cape's tourist areas

The billionaire's comments came in response to a conversation about farm attacks in South Africa, where Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman had posted about attacked white farmers

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis quickly responded to Musk's characterization of the city as a "beautiful theme park," inviting the billionaire to experience the city's true spirit

Elon Musk posted a comment stating that travellers need to carry a gun with them when touring Cape Town, which went viral. Images: Win McNamee/Staff and Andrew Harnik/Staff Getty Images

Pretoria-born billionaire Elon Musk has caused a stir on social media platform X after sharing strong views about safety in his home country. The Tesla CEO responded to a concerned user @SeibtNaomi, who asked for travel advice for her friend planning to visit South Africa, suggesting that some areas would be too dangerous to visit without a gun.

Musk's controversial travel advice

The world's richest man offered a detailed response about safety in South Africa, describing Cape Town as "essentially a beautiful theme park" while warning about the dangers in other parts of the country. His tweet specifically cautioned women against travelling alone without protection, advising strict adherence to local friends' guidance.

Recent crime statistics from January 2025 support some of these concerns, showing that Cape Town's safety rating for walking alone at night sits at a concerning 14.72%, while violent crimes rank as "very high" at 80.30%.

Despite these statistics, experts note that tourist areas maintain a higher security presence. The data reveals that while property crimes and drug-related issues remain significant challenges, with ratings of 76.87% and 76.08% respectively, safety during daylight hours is considered moderate at 46.92%.

The City of Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis quickly addressed Musk's characterization of the city, emphasizing its authentic character beyond tourism. He highlighted the city's achievements in promoting economic growth and extended a personal invitation to the tech mogul to experience the city's developments firsthand.

Elon Musk commented on a post detailing the crime in SA and many people decided to support his word of advice. Images: @Rolandschoeman

Reactions spark heated debate

@geordinhl responded:

"Thanks @ElonMusk, Table Mountain does make quite the backdrop! But trust me, Cape Town's not just for show. Warm people, great startups, and real heart live here. Alongside incredible beauty. Next time you're in town, let me show you around. Come see how Cape Town is."

@MaxPatricius agreed with some points:

"That's absolutely true, South Africa is a beautiful country, with a massive crime problem, and politicians unwilling to address it, because they will upset their voter base."

@francoisamarais shared local insight:

"I think it's incredibly important to note you can't just blindly trust the GPS or Map Apps they will take you through dodgy areas, as a local travelling to areas I was unfamiliar with it has happened to me a few times and then your in for a bad time."

@FreeInduna warned about specific areas:

"Spot on. Avoid Long Street at night, if travelling alone as well - plenty thieves and druggies hanging around. Be vigilant in groups as well."

