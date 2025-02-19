Mzansi had mixed reaction to the news of President Ramaphosa rejecting Elon Musk's Starlink company to operate in the country

The South African government and the US have been experiencing harsh relations as of late, with many accusations flying around

South Africans were either for the ban of the internet service or were passionately against it due to recent events

Elon Musk's antics with the South African government along with the US has caused the Starlink deal to fall through. Images: LUDOVIC MARIN, Andrew Harnik

Elon Musk has caused quite a stir in South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa knows this all too well. The man in charge decided to reject the tech billionaire's company from doing business in South Africa due to the statements made by Elon on his social media platform X.

Strained relations

X account @KasiEconomy shared some of the news online. Additionally, the president's spokesperson shared that Starlink's proposal was put off the table citing the rising tension between Elon Musk, President Donald Trump and the South African government.

A global antagonist

The SpaceX owner points out laws he deems as "openly racist" due to Mzansi's Black Economic Equity (BEE) policies and the expropriation act. US President Donald Trump has been saying that bad things have been happening to white South Africans and has even offered some refugee status.

The past few months have seen the South African and the US governments have a back-and-forth about alleged discrimination towards white people within the country. After the refugee offer was given, thousands of white South Africans signed up to leave the country.

Afriforum has been on the news because of the statements made by the US government about South Africa. Image: WIKUS DE WET

Certain political and civil groups within the country have given their two cents about the situation with some being caught in the drama. Afrikaner civil group Afriforum has been in hot water online after lobbying for its interests in the US for years.

South Africans had a lot to say about the announcement. Read the comments below:

@ronny_malatji2 said:

"If I can't use Starlink even when am not at home then am good with my fibre at home."

@zukofipaza mentioned:

"They'll probably resort to a colour revolution..."

@Great_lioness commented:

"Awesome and brilliant 👏 Musk is bully, if you allow him here he will scatter South African data all over world."

@kalahari2 shared:

"No it’s the other way around!"

@BrLungi posted:

"But this will help lot of people in rural South Africa, no networks down there and community is struggling."

@RSSA_NEWS said:

"As much as I hate Elon musk with all my heart but let's not be blinded by what Cyril want to achieve with this deal which is greed that's why the deal fell through."

@GriffinForGold mentioned:

"The irony. Kasi economy would benefit from Starlink but communism says NO WAY you must hate the white man 🤣"

Errol Musk has earned criticism online for his parenting style, ironically for criticising his own son's role as a parent.

Julius Malema stood firm on his stance against billionaire Elon Musk who called him an international criminal on X.

