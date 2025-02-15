Billionaire Elon Musk's father Errol revealed that his children, including Errol, had a relatively comfortable upbringing

Errol slammed Elon's claims that he grew up in a middle-income household and said Musk grew up in a mansion

He also said his children had a jacuzzi, tennis court and jacuzzi, and South Africans reacted to his revelations

Errol Musk slammed Elon's claims that he grew up in a middle-income household.

JOHANNESBURG — Elon Musk's father Errol slammed his son's claims that he grew up in a lower-income household. Errol said Elon and his siblings grew up in the lap of luxury.

How did Elon Musk grow up?

According to The South African, Musk spoke in an interview with a podcast and gave insights into the childhood Elon had. He said Elon and his two siblings were no strangers to a luxurious lifestyle. They grew up in a luxury mansion in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

They had access to a chef and several servants. They also had a huge gymnasium, a tennis court, a jacuzzi and a snooker room. Errol added that they were taken to school in Rolls Royce cars, went on overseas holidays and had motorbikes and a yacht.

What did Musk say about his upbringing?

Errol's report is in stark contrast to Musk's description of his childhood. He tweeted in 2023 on his @elonmusk X account that he grew up in a lower-middle-income household. He remarked that Errol had a small electrical engineering company that was successful for 30 years but fell apart.

What you need to know about Musk

President Cyril Ramaphosa received criticism after he called Elon Musk after the claims he made about expropriation

Economic Freedom Fighter president Julius Malema called Musk a typical spoilt brat after Musk called Malema an international criminal

Elon's son sparked controversy when he told US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office that he is not his president

Errol Musk's son had a comfortable upbringing.

South Africans weighed in

Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook page shared their views.

Dianne Davis said:

"It is not unusual for individuals to exceed the wealth and level of success of their parents."

Paul Chambers said:

"I think Elon's dad is making all this up."

Michelle Burger said:

"Not everyone who grew up with money stays rich. He worked for what he had and took chances."

Bianca Dodds said:

"He was not privileged at all. Yes, he grew up in a millionaire family but he never saw his parents, had no guidance, no emotional connection and it sounds like very little, if any, love."

Albert Carelse said:

"He can account for every cent. He worked his way to the top."

