Errol Musk Says Elon Musk Had a Privileged Childhood, South Africans Not Stunned
South Africa

Errol Musk Says Elon Musk Had a Privileged Childhood, South Africans Not Stunned

by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • Billionaire Elon Musk's father Errol revealed that his children, including Errol, had a relatively comfortable upbringing
  • Errol slammed Elon's claims that he grew up in a middle-income household and said Musk grew up in a mansion
  • He also said his children had a jacuzzi, tennis court and jacuzzi, and South Africans reacted to his revelations

Tebogo Mokwena, who is affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for the Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Errol Musk said his sons Kimbal and Elon grew up in luxury
Errol Musk slammed Elon's claims that he grew up in a middle-income household. Images: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images and Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Elon Musk's father Errol slammed his son's claims that he grew up in a lower-income household. Errol said Elon and his siblings grew up in the lap of luxury.

How did Elon Musk grow up?

According to The South African, Musk spoke in an interview with a podcast and gave insights into the childhood Elon had. He said Elon and his two siblings were no strangers to a luxurious lifestyle. They grew up in a luxury mansion in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

Read also

Elon Musk's son sparks stir with bold remarks to US president Donald Trump during Oval Office visit

They had access to a chef and several servants. They also had a huge gymnasium, a tennis court, a jacuzzi and a snooker room. Errol added that they were taken to school in Rolls Royce cars, went on overseas holidays and had motorbikes and a yacht.

What did Musk say about his upbringing?

Errol's report is in stark contrast to Musk's description of his childhood. He tweeted in 2023 on his @elonmusk X account that he grew up in a lower-middle-income household. He remarked that Errol had a small electrical engineering company that was successful for 30 years but fell apart.

View the X tweet here:

What you need to know about Musk

Read also

Sol Phenduka grills Errol Musk on Podcast And Chill, shuts him up while discussing apartheid

Errol Musk visited his son Kimbal, who he said grew up in the lap of luxury
Errol Musk's son had a comfortable upbringing. Image: Cyrus McCrimmon
Source: Getty Images

South Africans weighed in

Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook page shared their views.

Dianne Davis said:

"It is not unusual for individuals to exceed the wealth and level of success of their parents."

Paul Chambers said:

"I think Elon's dad is making all this up."

Michelle Burger said:

"Not everyone who grew up with money stays rich. He worked for what he had and took chances."

Bianca Dodds said:

"He was not privileged at all. Yes, he grew up in a millionaire family but he never saw his parents, had no guidance, no emotional connection and it sounds like very little, if any, love."

Albert Carelse said:

"He can account for every cent. He worked his way to the top."

Sol Phenduka slams Errol Musk during interview

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Podcast & Chill co-host Sol Phenduka grilled Errol Musk in an interview about land expropriation. Errol defended his son's actions on X where he accused the South African government of grabbing land.

Read also

Julius Malema disses Elon Musk for calling him international criminal: "You've lost your left brain"

Phenduka asked Musk what he thought of Elon's claims and Musk responded with allegations that white farmers are more likely than police officers to be shot. Sol engaged him and grilled him, and South Africans praised the presenter for his stance.

Source: Briefly News

