President Cyril Ramaphosa has engaged with Elon Musk after the Tesla owner's claims about the country's laws

Errol Musk, Elon's father, was contacted by an advisor of Ramaphosa to facilitate a call

South Africans accused Ramaphosa of begging and being desperate to get back in the USA's good books

South Africans are not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa for calling Elon Musk. Image: Jaco Marais/ Kevin Lamarque

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are not impressed with President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to call Elon Musk.

The President of South Africa spoke to the Tesla owner on Monday night, 5 February 2025. While the details of the call have not been revealed, the Presidency confirmed that it centred on Musk’s claims that SA had openly racist ownership laws.

Musk made the comments after Trump said he would cut funding to the country because the government was 'confiscating land'.

Elon’s father helped set up call

Despite Ramaphosa and Musk having got on well previously, it has been reported that the Presidency had to go through Errol Musk to arrange a call.

Reuters noted that 78-year-old Errol, who lives two hours away from Cape Town, was contacted by one of Ramaphosa’s advisors.

"I was asked if I can arrange a quick talk between Ramaphosa and Elon last night, so I did, and they spoke a few minutes later," he said.

He said he didn’t know if Elon had mentioned anything about South Africa to Trump, but added that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Americans were monitoring the country to see how their funding was used abroad.

Social media users accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of begging the United States of America. Image: Toby Melville

Source: Getty Images

South Africans not impressed with Ramaphosa

The President’s decision to call Musk did not go down well with social media users as some described it as being desperate.

Xola Mpoza said:

“Let him step down instead of calling Musk.”

Vuyisile Vee stated:

“I wouldn't talk to that sellout if were in Ramaphosa's shoes because he won't change his mind.”

Phathutshedzo Mafuna added:

“Shem. He even had to go through Errol. Beggars.”

Iminathi Junior said:

“He is begging now. Desperate Ramaphosa is a beggar.”

Vusi Ncedo Lwandle Mdunge stated:

“Just imagine, the president calling Elon for help.”

Ndayishimiye Nabil David said:

“Today's politics is just jokes. Musk's dad arranged for the call😀.”

Billy Raps added:

“Why should we beg Elon and Trump? Does America consult South Africa when they make their laws? Donald must respect South Africa’s sovereignty.”

Ndouvhada Dominate said:

“This proves that politicians are useless because at the end of the day. Businesspeople are the ones who rule and run the world.”

Oupa Ougat added:

“Cyril Ramaphosa should start to grow some backbone. Why must he call Musk? This is our country. We don't owe anyone an explanation.

