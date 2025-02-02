South African-born Elon Musk was voted as the worst thing to come out of the country in a recent poll

A total of 50,000 people voted that Nelson Mandela was the best thing, followed by Desmond Tutu

Social media users disagreed with the results, arguing that political parties politicians were the worst

South Africans disagreed with a recent poll that named Elon Musk the worst thing to come out of South Africa. Image: Deagreez/ Christopher Furlong

Source: Getty Images

What is the worst thing to come out of South Africa?

According to a recent poll on X, formerly Twitter, that answer is the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. Musk was born in Pretoria but now considers himself a citizen of the United States of America.

The Tesla owner's net worth also exceeds South Africa's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). President Cyril Ramaphosa also met with Musk recently to try and convince him to bring Starlink to the country.

Musk beats apartheid in poll

The poll, conducted by @politvidchannel on X, a andpants to name the worst things to come out of the country and the best things.

50,000 followers participated in the poll between September 2024 and 14 January 2025. According to the official results, Musk was named as the worst, followed by apartheid, corruption, and inequality.

Users also voted for the best thing, with Nelson Mandela ranking above Desmond Tutu, the CAT Scan machine, the invention of the heart transplant, and Pratley’s Putty.

South Africans disagree with recent poll

Many South Africans took to the comment section of the result to argue that politicians and political parties deserved the title more than Musk.

Some argued that the ANC and politicians in general deserved the title. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Conradt W. Fred Stoltz said:

“The ANC is absolutely the worst thing that has been spawned by Africa.”

Masegafane Nthabiseng Bapela added:

“I hope you are mistaking Elon Musk with Ramaphosa. The worst thing is Ramaphosa.”

Jacques Coetzee stated:

“Clearly the ANC wasn't part of that poll.”

Magenge Collas Masingi said:

“The worst things should be all ANC members, past and present.”

Sibo Mpangazitha exclaimed:

“Oh jealousy is consuming people like this. Go do your great exploits and let Elon do his part.”

Warren Joubert asked:

“How could the ANC not win this by an expropriated landslide without compensation? 😳”

Nkadimeng Selowa Romeo stated:

“Says those who voted ANC into power.”

Vanessa Riordan said:

“The corrupt leaders of our nation are the worst thing for South Africa.”

Fanie Theron added:

“What a load of nonsense. Maybe you should focus on how terrible things are on home soil.”

Eddie Rabie laughed:

“Imagine how bad he must be to be worse than our politicians and or political parties😂.”

Musk steals the show at Donald Trump's inauguration

Briefly News noted that while Musk wasn't very popular in South Africa, he was well-loved by Americans.

The world's richest man stole the show with his reaction during Donald Trump's inauguration.

The internet couldn't get enough of Musk's reaction after Trump mentioned sending people to Mars.

