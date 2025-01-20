Elon Musk stole the show with his reaction during Donald Trump's first speech as the new President of the USA

The world's richest man was thrilled when he heard that Trump planned to send Americans to Mars

The internet can't get enough of Musk's reaction, with many expressing admiration for his enthusiasm

Elon Musk was ecstatic that Donald Trump expressed plans to send men to Mars. Image: Kevin Lamarque

Elon Musk is the toast of the internet following his reaction to parts of Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.

The South African-born businessman was one of the many guests at the US Capitol when Trump was sworn in as President. Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America on 20 January, 2025.

Musk brims with happiness at Trump’s announcement

While all ears and eyes were on Trump during his first speech as the new President, Musk stole the show with his reaction to one of the President’s announcements.

While talking about how ambitious America was, Trump said it would reach new heights and increase its wealth, even expanding its territory and carrying the flag to new horizons like Mars.

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, to plant the stars and stripes on planet Mars," he said.”

Elon Musk gave a big thumbs up when Donald Trump mentioned Mar during his speech. Image: Kevin Lamarque

The announcement drew a passionate reaction from the wealthiest man in the world, who gave it a big thumbs up and a huge grin.

Musk intends to send people to Mars. His SpaceX company will already send uncrewed starships to the planet by 2026, and he hopes to send crewed missions after that.

The internet goes wild for Musk

Social media loved Musk’s reaction, with many commenting on the energy he exuded.

@schweitzer_wil said:

“The sheer joy on Musk's face is contagious. Honestly, I am excited for him to stand there and watch decades of his work be validated in such a regal way.”

@VasBroughtToX added:

“You know he loved that so much🤣.”

@ModernFed laughed:

“This was hilarious. 🤣 Love Elon and his awkward greatness.”

@BasconeElena said:

“The most adorable ever. My personal Willie Wonka. Elon is the most amazing engineer🫶🏻.”

@TerryWThompson added:

“Elon is a big kid, and I love it 🚀🇺🇸.”

@Sarcaticus stated:

“I love Elon. He's truly a little boy at heart.”

@HarryBo24300621 stated:

“Love Musk and his almost boyish enthusiasm. Inspirational.”

Trump sworn in as USA President

Briefly News reported that on 20 January 2025, Donald John Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America.

During his first speech, Trump highlighted his plans for the country, saying he'd put the country first and make it great again.

The new President described his inauguration as the beginning of the golden age of the United States, drawing applause from the crowd.

