SA-born tech billionaire Elon Musk has scored a US government administration role under Donald Trump

It is the businessman's first stint in any political position after Trump won the 2024 US presidential election

Speaking to Briefly News, political analyst Sithembile Mbete assessed the lack of a Musk investment in SA

Musk's unveiling of his appointment alongside Vivek Ramaswamy attracted a flood of responses on his platform, X

SA-born tech billionaire Elon Musk has been appointed to co-lead in US President-elect Donald Trump's administration's newly-formed department. Image: @realDonaldJNews

Source: Twitter

WASHINGTON DC — The Great Elon Musk. That is how US President-elect Donald Trump announced the South African-born tech entrepreneur's first appointment in a government capacity.

The move signals Musk's first political stint a week after Trump won the 2024 US election. He will lead a newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, another entrepreneur.

Musk to lead new US government department

It is also the cherry on top of the cake for Musk, whose fortune skyrocketed after Trump swept all seven swing states to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to CNN, the businessman donated nearly $119 million to support the president-elect's campaign, adding an estimated $15 billion to his wealth on election day and pushing his overall net worth above $280 billion.

It has since eclipsed $300 million as Tesla's market value surged.

Briefly News reported after the polls that the electric vehicle manufacturer's shares had increased 13% to $283.97 (about R5,000) in after-hours deals.

Ahead of his good gains, political analyst and University of Pretoria senior lecturer Dr Sithembile Mbete assessed Musk's prospects for investing in SA.

She noted that none of his businesses — Space X, Tesla, X Corp., xAI, Neuralink and The Boring Company — presently trade in SA after President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Musk in New York on 23 September before leading a delegation to a UN General Debate and High-Level Week.

Speaking to Briefly News, Mbete said the SA government's primary interest was in Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by Space X subsidiary Starlink Services, LLC.

She said the government relished the access the business wanted in Africa, given Starlink already provided coverage to over 100 countries and territories.

She added that there was also great interest in the economic growth and development opportunities Starlink would create in South Africa.

"There's a mutual interest, though Elon Musk has been vocal about being opposed to investing because of BBB-EE legislation and regulations around partnering with formerly disadvantaged people."

Ultimately, she said it would be interesting to see if Musk uses his role in the Trump administration to influence the US's investment relationship with SA.

"It will be interesting to see if he leverages his official role in the Trump administration to influence a relationship with SA beyond his commercial interests but, more broadly, with the US as a trade partner."

Online community gushes over Musk

Musk's post received a flood of responses, with online users mainly toasting the mogul on the start of a new political career.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@kennethrsharpe wrote:

"Well done, Elon! From one African to another, I can assure you that the precedent you will set must be an example to be followed by all of our governments on the continent over here!"

@ChrisJBakke said

"I'd like to apply to help, but I can't start until July 1, 2025. I need a few months of doing nothing to understand the mindset of a typical federal govt employee."

@StarSun2 added:

"Congratulations on your new role in D.O.G.E. Beautiful and Great Elon Musk! It takes me a few more moments for this joy of final victory to actually sink in — D.O.G.E. is real! You will do the most amazing job cutting corruption and excessive spending, creating magnificence!"

@sisisimon noted:

"Congratulations, boss!! You and Vivek will do a fantastic job!! Please always keep us updated on 𝕏 or any of your interesting findings. A great opportunity for us common folks to know what really happens in government. The government files on 𝕏 will be fire."

@fentasyl mentioned:

"How much dogecoin do I need to own to be considered for an advisory position at the DOGE?"

Bot sparks racial chatter in SA

In related news, Briefly News reported that after a vocal local opened a massive can of worms, a furious debate bordering on race broke out online.

It had everything to do with Musk, or at least one of his latest inventions — Optimus, a faceless bot known as an autonomous assistant and humanoid friend created by Tesla.

Source: Briefly News