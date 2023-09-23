In a bid to boost their audience numbers, SABC has urged MultiChoice to withdraw their soapies from the Catch Up service

SABC's spokesperson, Caroline Phalakatshela, confirmed that all SABC programs are now exclusively accessible through the SABC Plus streaming service

To access SABC Plus, viewers can easily download the app from both Apple's App Store and the Android App Store

JOHANNESBURG - In pursuit of higher viewership, SABC requested MultiChoice to remove their soap operas from its Catch Up services.

SABC's strategic move

This means fans of SABC soapies must use the SABC Plus app or watch them during scheduled airings, reported City Press.

SABC spokesperson Caroline Phalakatshela confirmed the decision, stating that all SABC shows are now exclusive to SABC Plus.

"The SABC can confirm that all our shows have been removed from the DSTV Catch Up and are now only available on the SABC’s streaming service SABC Plus."

The SABC Plus app can be downloaded from Apple and Android App Stores.

Citizens discuss streaming platforms

South Africans reacted with mixed opinions on social media. Some think SABC did well in fighting MultiChoice from monopolising the industry.

Paulos Mlienden Mañana stated:

"There'll be monthly fees for that app, other means to force you to pay your licence."

Wilson Mohale mentioned:

"Thank you SABC, DSTV is so expensive, I cancelled it two years ago and I downloaded SABC+ and I am enjoying it."

Tebello Santho asked:

"Where are your achieves SABC so that we can salvage and not rely on monopoly channels like MultiChoice?

Yonela Sophitsho Dlomo said:

"When the two bulls clash the grass suffers. In all of this, we are the ones suffering. I wish these two corporations would reach a consensus so that we could carry on with our lives."

Zorrho Magoveni shared:

"I have downloaded the SABC app, it is very good and it is not complicated like your DStv app."

