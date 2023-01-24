Podcaster Zingah has come to DJ Maphorisa's defence after Mzansi raised the issue of his producing skills and monopolising the industry

The heated clapback came after the former rapper lauded Maphorisa's ability to produce hit songs

Peeps called out the compliment, saying Phori's music catalogue is only full of hit tracks that feature some of the greatest talents in South Africa

Rapper-turned-podcaster Zingah has come to Maphorisa's defence after netizens once again slammed the producer for "riding" on other artists' waves.

The clapback comes after the former rapper praised Phori in a tweet, saying he is unmatched in how many hits he has produced.

"Not a single artist in this country could see Porry hit for hit."

Clearly, the compliment didn't sit well with many South African music lovers, who claimed that without the number of great artists the Abalele hitmaker worked with, he wouldn't have had those bangers. Twitter user @Sir_Ceelo is one of the few brave enough to utter the following words in a quote tweet:

"He doesn't have a song, always riding people's coat tails, all his songs ke group work, show me a hit that is only him."

Zingah hit back at the tweep, saying:

"You don’t know what you’re talking about, you’re just saying things you’ve heard other people say."

Fellow Mzansi music lovers also blast Maphorisa's producing skills

@WasOnce_Skinny said:

"Not even close. Phori is the Pep of hits in this country."

@way2wavey_ shared:

"It happens when you monopolize the industry."

@StumashSA posted:

"Dj Cleo can dust your Porry."

@NemonikSaid replied:

"I’m sorry but DJ Tira can handle Porry easily."

@BorisMbhele commented:

"Let's compare songs where he has a verse or hook, and then let's talk."

@ThapeloSeshoka_ also said:

"Prove his skill with facts, not with words or clapbacks. Tangible evidence."

@ayandasishii__9 added:

"You are only saying this because Mampintsha is no more."

Maphorisa denies gatekeeping Amapiano

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa responded to allegations against him that he tends not to put other amapiano artists' careers. Mzansi DJ Maphorisa explained to everyone how things work in Amapiano, but many were left unconvinced.

DJ Maphorisa's response attracted Nigerians who defended Davido, who also had a Twitter spat with DJ Maphorisa over the alleged gatekeeping that does.

In the post, Maphorisa tweeted he is not a gatekeeper because Amapiano is all about doing everything independently.

