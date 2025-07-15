Rihanna Shows Off Her Pregnancy Belly in a Stunning Dress, Fans in Awe: “She’s Iconic”
- Singer Rihanna was out and about wearing a dress which showed off her stunning pregnancy belly
- The star has been on red carpet events, flaunting her protruding belly along with her two boys
- Rihanna and her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, are expanding their family with the addition of a third baby
Multi-award-winning singer and actress Rihanna is pregnant with her third baby, and her pregnancy glow recently stole hearts.
Robyn Fenty, affectionately known by her stage name Rihanna, was out and about in Los Angeles recently. In her signature pregnancy style, the star laid her baby bump bare in a stylish white two-piece dress.
This move marked the start of a fashion era which saw more celebrities mimicking the Love On The Brain hitmaker. But one thing's for sure: nobody does it better than Riri.
The star and her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, have a beautiful family and are eagerly awaiting their third baby.
The doting mommy brought her two sons to the recent red carpet event for the upcoming film Smurfs. The celeb couple welcomed their firstborn son RZA Athelston Mayers, in 2022, and their second child Riot Rose Mayers, who they welcomed in 2023.
What is the gender of Rihanna's 3rd baby?
The Barbadian billionaire, who plays the role of Smurfette in the animated movie. Smurfs remains tight-lipped about the gender of her third child.
However, an excited Rocky might have let loose whether they are expecting a baby girl or their third boy. During a premiere screening of the film, the Shabba Ranks rapper pointed at a Smurffette doll when E! Online asked him about the gender. He was also quoted as saying, "It is, man. It is." He further added, "Right here, you know what I'm saying? Right here."
The couple announced their third pregnancy before walking the Met Gala red carpet on 5 May 2025.
However, that is not all. Rocky also stated that he wants a big family with the singer, much like the Wayans Family. @BuzzingPop reported that the Wayans kids consist of 10 siblings.
"A$AP Rocky says he hopes to have a big family like the Wayans family when asked about having more kids with Rihanna."
Fans gush over Riri
Social media users called Rihanna's pictures iconic, and there really isn't another word to describe them. Her fanpage @gabgonebad posted another angle of the look on X:
Here are some of the reactions:
@wakabayashireal said:
"She looks more beautiful than many celebs even while pregnant."
@hard_tingz exclaimed:
"That belly sitting UP! She’s having a GIRL!"
@DoteOnAnna asked:
"Has she ever had a 'bad look,' like, a worst-dressed moment? I kinda don’t remember any."
@TheMorrisLand joked:
"No one does pregnancy quite like Rihanna. Screw a new album - may ASAP keep impregnating her for the next century."
@DIAAMONTE gushed:
"I love her pregnancy era. She always has the best outfits to show her belly."
