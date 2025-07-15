Kabelo Motsamai, better known as the award-winning musician Prince Kaybee, took to X to share a video of the time he spent with his two sons

The Motsamai family seemed to be at a mall, with Prince Kaybee recording the video while his youngest was propped on the oldest's shoulders

A few local members of the online community applauded the Fetch Your Life creator for being present in his young sons' lives

Prince Kaybee was dubbed a 'present dad' after sharing a clip with his sons. Images: @princekaybee_sa

South African DJ Prince Kaybee was all about his little family after spending quality time with his mini-mes. His post drew in many compliments from the online community.

Taking to his X account Monday night, the Charlotte hitmaker, whose real name is Kabelo Motsamai, shared a clip of himself and his two sons — the oldest who he had when he was 20, and his little one Mmino, who he welcomed with media personality Zola Mhlongo, who recently discussed co-parenting with her baby daddy.

Zola Mhlongo shared in an interview on 'Engineer Your Life' that she would never deny Prince Kaybee access of their son. Images: Gallo Images

The trio were seemingly strolling in a mall, with the little one firmly sitting on his older brother's shoulders.

A proud Prince Kaybee captioned his post:

"Monday evenings with my tribe."

Prince Kaybee's previous baby mama drama

In 2021, The South African reported that the musician hogged the spotlight in 2018. An unnamed woman claimed that he was a deadbeat father who did not pay child support for their son reportedly born in August 2017.

The mother, who the Sowetan reported was originally from Venda in Limpopo, alleged that Prince Kaybee never bothered to see their child after she gave birth.

After winning an award for Best Male at the 2018 SAMAs, Prince Kaybee took resonsibility for his actions, having resolved the issues with the mother of his child.

He reportedly wrote in a tweet:

"This is not something I expect to be congratulated for, but since I won Best Male for my music, I would like to expand the meaning."

SA adores Prince Kaybee's tribe

Despite past accusations, a few social media users entered the comment section with positivity after seeing Prince Kaybee's X post below:

@Madimabe_T shared with pride:

"Present dad."

@Ceemaster7 reiterated the above and added in the post's comment section:

"When they say RSA men are dogs, we will raise you as our protector. Present fathers."

@Zani_Baccaria kept the positivity going and told the award-winning hitmaker:

"What you have there is worth living for. Keep on being there for them."

@TsongaBoii pointed out:

"Big brother looks exactly like you."

Referring to Mmino, @NelisaMatomela stated with a laugh:

"Personality on that little guy! He looks like a chatterbox of note! Cute."

Prince Kaybee reveals alleged daughter

In April last year, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee uploaded a picture of a girl who many assumed to be his daughter. The child had a striking resemblance to the music producer's oldest son.

While Prince Kaybee did not confirm or deny he was the little girl's father, many South African social media users still showered him with compliments, calling his alleged daughter beautiful.

