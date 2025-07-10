Zola Mhlongo opened up about her personal growth, dating preferences and her relationship with her baby daddy, Prince Kaybee

In a candid interview on Engineer Your Life, Zola Mhlongo emphasised the importance of self-love and revealed whether she will ever post a man on her socials

Zola Mhlongo spoke about her relationship with Prince Kaybee and how she would never deny him access

Zola Mhlongo discussed co-parenting with Prince Kaybee. Image: zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

Popular South African media personality Zola “Zeelovin” Mhlongo opened up about the relationship lessons she has learnt over the years. She also hinted at what she is looking for in a man.

In an all-encompassing interview on the Engineer Your Life Podcast, Zola Mhlongo, who shares a child with award-winning musician Prince Kaybee, discussed her co-parenting journey. She spoke on the importance of self-love and how she believes it can help attract the right romantic partner.

Zola Mhlongo discusses why self-love is important

In an Engineer Your Life episode that premiered on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, on YouTube, Zola Mhlongo told Lungelo how she religiously goes on solo dates and treats herself like the queen she is.

“I go on a fine dining date. all by myself, and I'll order my bubbles, order my meal. I think it was a five-course meal. So, take myself out and dine myself, you know, because I want to treat myself the way that God sees me. And also, I think once I start treating myself that way, if I'm meant to have a certain man in my life, I'll attract the right type of man,” Zola shared.

Zola Mhlongo hints at what she's looking for in a partner

She hinted at the type of man that she is looking to be in a relationship with, emphasising that she is self-reliant.

“I'm not trying to be saved, by the way. I'm not trying to be saved by a man. I'm not trying to be saved,” Zola Mhlongo said.

When asked if she’ll ever post her boyfriend on her social media accounts, Zola Mhlongo said:

“His big toe. I'm joking. Um, my husband.”

Zola Mhlongo shared her dating preferences. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Zola Mhlongo discusses co-parenting with Prince Kaybee

Zola Mhlongo also shared how co-parenting has been with Prince Kaybee and described it as an ongoing learning process.

“I think co-parenting is a journey of learning. Of course. I have one son, and it's just constant learning. It's not always easy, but it's constant learning. It gets better. I believe it gets better,” Zola said.

When asked if co-parenting was ever unbearable, Zola Mhlongo said that her son comes before her feelings or relationship with Prince Kaybee. She emphasised that she would never deny the Children of the South producer access to their son.

Watch the video of the interview below:

Prince Kaybee opens up about a serious health issue

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee opened up about a serious health issue that has taken over his life.

Taking to his X account, the DJ/ producer revealed in an emotional post that he was afraid that one day he would miss out on life and serious opportunities

Fans were heartbroken, and many sympathised with Kaybee with comforting messages.

Source: Briefly News