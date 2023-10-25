Prince Kaybee had some people feeling all fuzzy inside when he posted two snaps of his little boy, Milani

He shares a baby with actress Zola Mhlongo, whose relationship has been rocked by cheating scandals

Followers questioned what number baby the little boy is as Kaybee claims he has 14 children

The ever-so-scandalous Prince Kaybee has shown off his pride and joy, his baby boy, Milani, with Shaka iLembe actress Zola Mhlongo.

It seems like it was his turn to look after the little man. Kaybee and his baby mama have not been able to patch things up, especially after she was spotted in another man's inbox.

Prince Kaybee shows Milani off on Twitter

The Charlotte hitmaker took to Twitter, now known as X, to show off his cute son, concealing his face playing mischievously on Lacoste store counters. He sweetly captioned a sarcastic comment that read:

"Have kids, they said…"

Check out the two adorable pictures below:

Peeps relate to Prince Kaybee's toddler problem

The DJ is known to show love to his children publicly, no matter the drama with their mothers. His followers wanted to know if this is one of his 14 children, as he had earlier claimed, with most people dismissing it as a joke:

@VataviK asked:

"That's kid number...? Out of your 14??"

@lelo_kgoale related:

"These likkle humans are busy-bodied."

@Given_jayjay called out:

"Don't pretend to be annoyed... I have two kids and I know parents love their children's attention. As soon as they leave, it's the first thing you miss."

@tumi_kennaTumi joked:

"Frame 1, I'm convinced that he was dancing umlando."

@TumiMagetse applauded:

"I see the young king is growing up nicely."

@ncubn6 was nostalgic:

"I would pay big bucks for this, I enjoyed every moment of it."

@Moeketsi012 observed:

"Must be enjoying fatherhood."

