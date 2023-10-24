Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela, Gomora , has ended after four successful seasons, and the final episode aired on 20 October

Fans of the once-popular series were brought to tears after Sicelo Buthelezi bid farewell to Teddy

Teddy was the son of Zodwa, a single mother battling alcoholism who gave Teddy some tough love

‘Gomora’ Star Sicelo Buthelezi Bids Farewell to Teddy, Shares Some Memorable Scenes on the Show

The Mzansi Magic telenovela, Gomora, has ended after four successful seasons. One of the stars, Sicelo Buthelezi, bid farewell to his character Teddy.

Sicelo shares some memorable moments from Teddy

The final episode aired on 20 October 2023 and despite what the general public might say about the series, die-hard fans were heartbroken about its cancellation.

What brought many to tears was Sicelo Buthelezi's throwback to some of his favourite scenes as he bid farewell to Teddy.

"Thank you for everything TEDDY BEAR."

Some of the memorable video clips Sicelo shared

In one of the videos he shared, in addition to a picture of Teddy in school uniform, was a video of Teddy arriving home drunk.

In another video, Zodwa advises Teddy to grow up and be a man instead of making either people suffer because he is stressed.

Fans react to Sicelo's sweet post

For some time, fans were complaining about the storyline saying it was repetive. Others argued that the show took a knock when principal Melusi Dlamini left. His character was portrayed by Zolisa Xaluva.

chrispen_nyathi said:

"Well done my friend. I still don't know how you played with this woman."

sannahmchunu7 said:

"Oh, my dear child."

Lilshawteey said:

"Thank you for entertaining us my leader. See you on the next one."

sadeh said:

"We miss your crew too @diep city shooo what a talented crew you were."

chrisdjuma_ lauded:

"Brother congratulations so proud of you and your journey, more importantly the joy you brought many. May God continue the work he has started in you. (Your son is a star baby, look at how far he made it."

Mzansi Magic confirms Gomora's replacement

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi Magic confirmed that My Brother’s Keeper, Starring Zola Nombona and Wiseman Mncube, would replace Gomora.

The show will premiere in October. Viewers are excited about this as the two thespians are among the cast members.

Source: Briefly News