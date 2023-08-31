Mzansi Magic has confirmed the new show that will be replacing Gomora , and it premiers in October

Actress Zola Nombona and Wiseman Mncube are among the cast members for the show My Brother's Keeper

Viewers have expressed excitement over this new show, and many cannot wait to see Zola Nombona back on our screens

A date has been set for viewers to feast on the new show, My Brother's Keeper, starring talented actors Wiseman Mncube and Zola Nombona.

The new series, 'My Brother's Keeper' will be premiering on October and will run for 130 episodes. Image: @wisemanmncube, @zolanombona

Source: Instagram

My Brother's Keeper debut date confirmed

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed the debut date of My Brother's Keeper.

The much-anticipated series produced by Rhythm World Productions will premiere on 23 October 2023 and it will run for 130 episodes.

It seems that Shaka iLembe star Wiseman Mncube and former Generations: The Legacy actress Zola Nombona will be part of the cast.

The curtain closes on Gomora

The much-loved series Gomora, ended after four successful seasons in March 2023.

Confirming the news in a statement, Phil Mphela tweeted:

"Mzansi Magic bids farewell to #Gomora. Mzansi’s beloved telenovela will end with its fourth and final season, starting on the 24th of April, where viewers can expect intense action and an emotional rollercoaster."

Netizens excited for the new show

Reacting to Phil Mphela's tweet, social media users expressed excitement over seeing Zola Nombona on our screens again. Others were extremely happy for Wiseman Mncube, who scored his umpteenth gig this year.

@itsjustlue said:

"King Wiseman is everywhere, on every channel, when God favors you, he favors you period!"

missTJ_m said:

"Rhythm world’s productions are always good so I can’t wait."

@sedi_bear said:

"Rhythm World is doing the most in the telenovela prime-time space."

@uLwazi_Wami said:

"Rhythm World is busy. Umkhokha, Sibongile and now this new telenovela. I hope they don't fall to the same trap like Stained Glass and Tshedza Pictures, doing too many shows at once and lose storyline creativity with your main show."

