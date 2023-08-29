Actor Wiseman Mncube has once again bagged a new acting role on My Brother's Keeper

The new show is said to be replacing Gomora , and it is still in the production phases

Netizens are proud of Wiseman for his consistency, and many are anticipating nothing but an excellent performance from him

Wiseman Mncube has taken on a new role in a series titled My Brother's Keeper.

Wiseman Mncube has a number of lead roles under his belt this year, including 'Shaka iLembe' and ‘Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza’. Image: @wiseman_mncube

Source: Instagram

All about Wiseman's new role

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the exciting news that Wiseman Mncube will be in a new production.

My Brother's Keeper is said to be replacing Mzansi Magic's Gomora, and it is still in the production phases.

"Wiseman Mncube in new series. Mncube has been cast in the new show set to replace Gomora with the working title of My Brother’s Keeper."

Netizens applaud Wiseman Mncube

Congratulating the talented actor for his umpteenth role, netizens expressed how proud they are of Wiseman. Many noted his consistency and how he has achieved many positions in the past few years.

Potential viewers are anticipating nothing but an excellent performance from him.

@Zindzi_Sand said:

"I'm sure he's gonna kill it. Love this for him."

@ChulayoM said:

"Love it for him. Let him get all the big roles."

@KhumaloDanica said:

"This year is his year. His ancestors are working overtime. I hope he will leave Uzalo for this because that soapie stays downgrading his talent."

@SharmyN123 said:

"It's been his season sana, love it for him."

@NoFlex_Zone3 said:

"He's definitely in his prime. Love it for him."

@MaxwellelNkosi said:

"I hope he will play someone who’s sweet this time around for the sake of versatility. I’m tired of the anger."

@MpiloVuma said:

"Been a fan of his work since eHostela, fantastic actor. He's going to be on our screens for a very long time."

Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza receives thumbs up

Mzansi finally got to see Wiseman portray the role of Mandoza in the new biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza.

It seems the show became an instant hit among viewers, and Wiseman thanked the people who tuned in as he retold the story of the late Kwaito legend.

"Siyabonga, Hope you enjoyed the first episode of Inkalakatha biopic. Ooooy ooooooyi!”

Source: Briefly News