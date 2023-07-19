Shaka iLembe actor Wiseman Mncube has bagged the role of playing the legendary Mandoza

He will perform alongside The Queen starlet Lorraine Moropa in the BET six-part series biopic

The announcement has stirred anticipation in Mzansi as netizens look forward to being taken back in time

The Wife's Wiseman Mncube will portray the life of Kwaito's greatest, Mandoza, in a BET Africa biopic, Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza.

Wiseman Mncube to star as Mandoza in BET Africa Biopic, ‘Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza’: Images: @Bruno Vincent/Getty Images, @wiseman_mncube

BET Africa announces Nkalakatha biopic on Instagram

BET Africa proudly announced the six-part series on its Instagram page, promising to deliver an experience with this caption:

"The Story of Mandoza, itsotsi yase Zola, will give you verstaan that your township dream is valid. Experience the Kwaito superstar like never before. #BETNkalakatha."

It revealed that the show will be airing on 16 August at 9 pm on DSTV channel 129 in this post:

Wiseman Mncube celebrates first look as Mandoza

The talented actor took to his Instagram to celebrate the announcement with much gratitude saying:

"Ngilokhu ngibongile 2023."

He is praised for bagging and nailing iconic characters, like replacing fan-fave Bonko Khoza on The Wife by Showmax and playing the historic Zwide on DSTV's Shaka iLembe.

Social media applauds Wiseman for his Mandoza gig

This is what his fans had to say about his new role:

@nmledwabacorporate said:

"If the word 'Versatile' is(was) a human being, then it is Wiseman Mncube. The film industry keeps flipping you macala onke, you undergo metamorphosis!"

@danielsgontsi confirmed:

"Ziyabuya ke ngoku, ne voice is a match!"

@patrifyde is growing impatient:

"I can't wait for this documentary story of Mandoza."

@sive_mack confirmed:

"God and your underground gang showing up for you."

Lorraine Moropa to play Mandoza's widow Mpho Tshabalala

Another addition to the star-studded cast is, The Queen's Lorraine Moropa, who will play Mpho Tshabalala.

She thanked God in her Instagram post for the opportunity of playing 'Intombi yeNkalakatha.':

SowetanLIVE reports that Mandoza's widow is also the executive producer of the series, whose supporting cast includes: Lillian Dube, Dawn Thandeka King, Mzambiya, Khotso Phosa, Lindo Sithole, Phineas Bullets and Fanele Zulu.

