Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane defended Ferguson Films when entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that it has allegedly fired two of its main characters on The Queen

The stunner accused Phil of having a personal vendetta against her family and asked him to stop spreading "lies" about the their company and show

Brenda Ngxoli and Vuyo Ngcukana also rushed to the timeline to defend their employers and denied that they've left the Mzansi Magic telenovela

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane has defended her parents' TV production company, Ferguson Films. She lost it when rumours suggested that it has fired two of its main actors on The Queen.

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane has denied that Ferguson Films has axed two actors.

Source: Instagram

Lesedi put entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on full blast after he reported that Vuyo Ngcukana and Brenda Ngxoli have been booted off the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

Phil took it up a notch and claimed that the whole production has been cancelled. He shared that The Queen is apparently airing its last season this year. Taking to Twitter, the fuming Lesedi Matsunyane, who is also the casting director at the company, slammed Phil for allegedly lying.

The stunner accused him of having a prolonged feud against them. She rubbished the claims that Brenda left because of salary disputes. She also denied that Vuyo has been shown the door.

Reacting to the back and forth between Sedi and Phil, a peep @SizweBanziSA commented:

"You guys lie, yong. In a month, all will be revealed. Watch."

@b_nginkosiNkosi sided with Phil:

"Phill don't be afraid of her we are here for you, what else do we need to know?"

Another tweep @thembakhumalo86 commented:

"He's good at blocking people instead of apologising that 'Mr know it all'. He gossips a lot."

TshisaLIVE reports that Brenda also took to the timeline and shaded Phil. She shared that his mgosi (gossip) is "wack".

The Queen's Vuyo Ngcukana denies being fired from the show

In related news, Briefly News reported that Vuyo Ngcukana has rubbished the rumours suggesting that he's been fired from The Queen. The actor took to social media on Monday, 28 February to react to the claims.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela posted that the producers of the Mzansi Magic telenovela showed Vuyo the door after he allegedly broke contractual obligations.

Vuyo, who plays the role of Schumacher, took to Twitter to clap back at Phil and accused him of attacking his professional reputation. According to ZAlebs, he denied that he was fired from the soapie.

