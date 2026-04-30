A woman appeared on a podcast and told people about her experience with Mel and Peet Viljoen

The infamous couple was known for selling bogus Tammy Taylor retailer franchise licenses in South Africa

The businesswoman opened up about how he was one of the victims of Mel and Peet Viljoen

A video on TikTok featured one of Mel and Peet Viljoen's victims. The couple face legal problems for selling Tammy Taylor nail salons in South Africa.

A woman shared her past dealings with Mel and Peet Viljoen. Image: @henrytheplug

Source: UGC

The lady went into detail about meeting Mel and Peet Viljoen for business in the Western Cape. The South African entrepreneur shared that they found light at the end of the tunnel after making payments

In a video on TikTok by @henrytheplug a woman was a guest on a podcast where she explained that Mel and Peet Viljoen successfully scammed her. The woman explained that the couple sold Tammy Taylor franchises for R100,000. The businessman said she travelled to Cape Town with her mother and met Mel and Peet Viljoen. When it came time to say, the lady said one red flag was that they were paying into the account of another franchisee. She said that they had to store their own location, which also hinted that something was afoot. She said they realised it was all a scam, but they were able to recover it after blaming the owner of the account that they deposited the cash into. She also wrote a strongly worded email to Mel Peet Viljoen, and was able to retrieve her money after a week of run arounds. Watch the video below:

South Africa discuss Mel and Peet Viljoen

Online users felt that the woman was one of the lucky few who were able to retrieve their money. People shared their thoughts on the experience the woman shared. Read the comments below:

Tammy Taylor, South Africa, is allegedly licensed to operate in the country. Image: Tammy Taylor Nails Nelspruit

Source: UGC

Mark Raath said:

"I was also 'entrepreneur'd by a guy last month. Lost R 12 000."

Lynette Scholtz wrote:

"How to rob and steal does that make them entrepreneurs to inrich them self and put South Africa in a bad light overseas. I would be ashamed."

Nelie Evans wondered:

"Entrepreneurs who even steal wine??? Oh yes, in America, alcohol is cheaper than a cold drink. Well done, both of you."

Mari-Lize Art Page joked:

"Bonnie and Clyde .... jackal and hide."

Alistair Alexander added:

"Groceries, aunty and uncle, this."

Jacoba Kotze

Beautiful from the outside, rotten from the inside, old people's saying or shining on the outside, stinks underneath. I'm quite shocked about the 2's pranks. But well, see in front of the head, but inside, other things are going around."

Social activist breaks down Viljoen's detention update

Briefly News reported that the controversial Viljoen couple made headlines once again after trading their luxury lifestyle for a prison cell in the US following a series of legal blunders.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @biancasays3 on 27 April 2026, attracting many viewers who were curious about the Viljoens.

TikTok user @biancasays3 noted that the couple still claims that the US is a thousand times better than South Africa, which they continue to criticise.

Source: Briefly News