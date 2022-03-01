The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana has said that he has never been booted from the Mzansi Magic telenovela in response to rumours suggesting that he has been kicked out of the show

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela reported that the thespian, who portrays the role of Schumacher, was fired after he broke contractual obligations

Seeing his name trending on the timeline, Vuyo took to Twitter to set the record straight and accused Phil of attacking his professional reputation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Vuyo Ngcukana has rubbished the rumours suggesting that he's been fired from The Queen. The actor took to social media on Monday, 28 February to react to the claims.

‘The Queen’ actor Vuyo Ngcukana has denied being fired from the Mzansi Magic telenovela. Image: @vuyomse

Source: Instagram

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted that the producers of the Mzansi Magic telenovela showed Vuyo the door after he allegedly broke contractual obligations.

Vuyo, who plays the role of Schumacher, took to Twitter to clap back at Phil and accused him of attacking his professional reputation. According to ZAlebs, he denied that he was fired from the soapie.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps took to his timeline to share their thoughts on Phil's claims and Vuyo's response to the matter.

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"I think there's something giving Phil some wrongful information trying to destroy his reputation. We strongly apologise on behalf of Phil and what he announced. We love you and the work you put on television."

@Leannememphis commented:

"Who is 'we'? If Phil wants our respect, he must give us real news which he has respectfully verified or quit while still ahead. He can’t just take gossip or content from any source and post it."

@AlCapone_716 wrote:

"I thought they were rumours. But getting it from the horses mouth..."

@Hope_Nemushiru said:

"Bona neh, they love staying relevant for the likes here on the streets. We don't even know which source misled him like that."

@KamoheloG commented:

"Ey, now Phil is saying the show is on it's last season."

@mahloditau added:

"Thanks Vuyo & @Ngxoli for speaking your truths. The devil is working over time today against @Ferguson_Films @Connie_Ferguson."

'The Queen' reportedly cancelled after 7 years on Mzansi Magic

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Queen has reportedly been cancelled after being on air for seven years. Apparently the current season is the final season of the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

The soapie is likely to end this year. The soapie was one of the best shows in Mzansi when its late producer Shona Ferguson was still alive. It has been struggling to pull in the numbers since his passing.

Shona's wife Connie Ferguson has been trying her best to act while producing the show while still mourning the death of the love of her life. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reports that the show will not be renewed for another season.

Source: Briefly News