Skeem Saam actor John Maputla is trending on social media after he was nearly caught cheating on his wife, Meiki, again with a woman named Melita

Things ended up in court the last time John cheated as Meiki was fuming and tried to kill their neighbour Mantuli when she found out he has a son with her hubby

The viewers of the SABC 1 telenovela have shared that they can't wait for Meiki to find out what John has been up to and some feel sorry for Melita

John Maputla is cheating again. The Skeem Saam character, played by Africa Tsoai, is two-timing his wife Meiki with Melita.

John already has a son outside of his marriage named Kwaito. His wife lost it when she found out that he cheated with their neighbour MaNtuli, who gave birth to Kwaito. Meiki took things way to far and ended up in court as she tried to slay MaNtuli and Kwaito.

This time around, John is playing with Melita. In the latest episode of Skeem Saam, John and Melita nearly got caught while spending some quality time together. Melita had to hide in the wardrobe and the viewers of the show loved all the drama.

The fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on John's cheating ways. They can't wait for Meiki to find out that her hubby is back at it.

@_Palesa_P said:

"One thing about John Maputla, he will cheat."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"#SkeemSaam I haven't watched Skeem Saam in a while, is John cheating?"

@Mathobelasbong commented:

"John can’t cheat in peace."

@Jabu_Macdonald added:

"RIP to Melita in advance, Meiki about to kill someone."

'Skeem Saam' viewers drag Lehasa as Pretty takes matters into her own hands

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam viewers took to social media to react to one of the spicy episodes of the SABC 1 telenovela. Lehasa and Pretty's names trended as the fans of the soapie discussed their relationship.

The viewers dragged Lehasa after he shed tears when he heard that Pretty decided to have an abortion when the businessman rejected her. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, chased Pretty and her family away when they visited his house to let him know about Pretty's pregnancy. Lerato Marabe portrays the character of Pretty in the soapie.

Peeps took to Twitter to share that Lehasa deserves everything bad that's happening to him because of the way he treated Pretty when she was pregnant.

