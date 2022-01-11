'Skeem Saam' Viewers Drag Teary Lehasa As Pretty Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands

Skeem Saam is trending on social media as viewers react to the latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela

The fans of the soapie are not feeling sorry for Lehasa after Pretty decided to terminate her pregnancy when the businessman rejected her

Peeps commented that the weeping Lehasa deserves everything that's currently happening to him because of the way he treated Pretty and her family

Skeem Saam viewers have taken to social media to react to the latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela. Lehasa and Pretty's names are trending as the fans of the soapie discuss their relationship.

'Skeem Saam' viewers slammed crying Lehasa as Pretty took matters into her own hands in the latest episode. Image: @cedric_a_fourie, @leratomarabe

The viewers are dragging Lehasa after he shed tears when he heard that Pretty decided to have an abortion when the businessman rejected her. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, chased Pretty and her family away when they visited his house to let him know about Pretty's pregnancy. Lerato Marabe portrays the character of Pretty in the soapie.

Peeps took to Twitter to share that Lehasa deserves everything bad that's happening to him because of the way he treated Pretty when she was pregnant.

@nonfrommyside said:

"Lol, Lehasa a re Pretty didn’t tell him about the abortion when he kicked her family out?"

@Mopediii wrote:

"Not Lehasa crying over the fact that Pretty did abortion after he rejected the baby, yuuh drama e kana!"

@purple01leopard commented:

"Pretty did the right thing, she didn't let Lehasa spoil her market and her future. He would've used her as an incubator and snatched the child and discarded her."

@nosi____ wrote:

"Lol, Lehasa chased Pretty and her family away like dogs bezobika isisu and now he’s crying coz she had an abortion, men are crazy."

@Tumimashabela25 commented:

"Lehasa had his chances to be a father and he thought they wanted his money."

