YoTV presenter Thabiso Molokomme announced that he has bagged a lead role on Skeem Saam

The young actor appeared for the first time in the SABC 1 telenovela on Monday evening, 10 January

The viewers of the show praised the star for his acting skills after his character Pax Kgomo made his debut on the show

YoTV star Thabiso Molokomme took to social media recently to celebrate bagging a role on Skeem Saam. The young presenter plays the character of Pax Kgomo on the SABC 1 telenovela.

Thabiso Molokomme made his debut on the soapie on Monday, 10 January. He thanked God for landing the lead role in the popular show.

Peeps took to his comment section on Twitter to congratulate him. Some praised him for acting skills after he appeared in the soapie for the first time.

@emily_teffoME said:

"Congratulations. Ma Thubakgale better start buying headache pills, your character looks like trouble."

@WjNong wrote:

"I can't wait for this drama that will be caused by this boy in Turf High."

@duepsa commented:

"You did a great job there, and continue doing a great job. Looking forward to watching you as you grow in the industry. I’ve been watching Skeem Saam for years and you are a good addition on the story line. Well done to you and the production team."

'Skeem Saam' viewers drag Lehasa as Pretty takes matters into her own hands

In related news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers have taken to social media to react to the latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela. Lehasa and Pretty's names are trending as the fans of the soapie are discussing their relationship.

The viewers are dragging Lehasa after he shed tears when he heard that Pretty decided to have abortion when the businessman rejected her. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, chased Pretty and her family away when they visited his house to let him know about Pretty's pregnancy. Lerato Marabe portrays the character of Pretty in the soapie.

Peeps took to Twitter to share that Lehasa deserves every bad thing that's happening to him because of the way he treated Pretty when she was pregnant.

