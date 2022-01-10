Thuli Phongolo is set to make her final appearance as Lerato on The Wife this coming Thursday, 13 January

The actress and the show's production company reportedly came to an agreement to terminate her contract recently

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that sources claimed the star was written off the Showmax telenovela after she went MIA recently

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thuli Phongolo will make her final appearance on The Wife on Thursday, 13 January. The actress' contract was terminated recently after she allegedly missed filming without an explanation.

Thuli Phongolo’s role on 'The Wife' has been written off. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the stunner's character has been written off the Showmax telenovela. TshisaLIVE reports that the show's production company and the star agreed that her last day on the show will be this coming Thursday.

According to IOL,Stainless Glass spokesperson Nomfundo Zondi said the club DJ and the production house mutually decided to write off her character called Lerato. She added that the decision was taken "due to schedule clashes".

Peeps shared mixed views on Twitter after Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news of Thuli's exit from the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@MmaBana_ said:

"Bathong Thuli.. Just as the character was getting interesting. Iyo!"

@JustOneRedRose wrote:

"Casting is a joke to Stained Glass. They always get it wrong. Always."

@LynnD_N commented:

"They should've replaced her with Thando Thabethe."

@rising_oceans said:

"Such a fire show and for her to play with her bag like that. Does she even know how we pray to be part of such productions."

@ayanda_m04 added:

"Thank God, her storyline with Lux was annoying."

The Wife trends following the death of Mpande Zulu

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Wife trended on social media after Showmax dropped three more episodes of the epic show on Thursday, 6 January. The viewers of the telenovela couldn't believe that their fave Mpande Zulu is dead.

Mpande was fatally shot by his family's rivals in the taxi business, the Majolas. The role of Mpande was portrayed by young actor, Ishmauel Songo.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to react to Mpande's passing. Many applauded Ishmauel's acting skills while others shared that they shed real tears following his death.

Source: Briefly News