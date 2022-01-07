‘The Wife’ Trends as Peeps Praise Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka’s Acting

The viewers of The Wife have taken to social media to praise Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka's acting

Abdul portrays the character of Nqoba while Zikhona plays the role of Mandisa in the Showmax original telenovela

The fans of the show believe that the two thespians deserve awards for the way they are slaying their roles

The Wife is trending again on social media this Friday, 7 January. The viewers of the Showmax telenovela are praising Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka for slaying their roles in the soapie.

Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka have been praised for killing their roles on 'The Wife'.

Source: Instagram

Abdul plays the role of Nqoba while Zikhona Sodlaka portrays the character of Mandisa. The two stars' names have been trending on Twitter since Showmax dropped three more episodes of the show on Thursday, 6 January.

Peeps are convinced that the two thespians deserve awards for the way they brought their characters to life in the show.

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka should not only be trending on Twitter, they both deserve awards for their roles on #TheWifeShowmax."

@Ntsako_Shibambo commented:

"Ladies and gentlemen, Abdul Khoza is the person he thinks he is."

@_not_lethu said:

"Really enjoyed the heart-to-heart between Mandisa and Hlomu. Also, I'm convinced that Qhawe drinks a teaspoon of 'handsome' on each episode!"

@ChantelNyamupa1 added:

"We need a return of Class Act, these gentlemen from that competition are killing their respective roles - Abdul Khoza on #TheWifeShowmax and Sdumo Mtshali on #TheEstateOn3."

'The Wife' trends following the death of fan fave Mpande Zulu

In relate news, Briefly News reported that The Wife trended on social media after Showmax dropped three more episodes of the epic show on Thursday, 6 January. The viewers of the telenovela couldn't believe that their fave Mpande Zulu is dead.

Mpande was fatally shot by his family's rivals in the taxi business, the Majolas. The role of Mpande was portrayed by young actor, Ishmauel Songo.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to react to Mpande's passing. Many applauded Ishmauel's acting skills while others shared that they shed real tears following his death.

