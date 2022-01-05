'Living the Dream With Somizi' to Make a Return, Fans React: "I Can't Wait"

Living the Dream With Somizi is making a return to TV and his fans can't wait to watch the reality show

The production of the show's new season will be headed by Teddy Geldart after the old producer Legend Manqele allegedly leaked an audio of Mohale accusing Somizi of abuse

The fans of SomGaga's show believe that the new season will be more epic than the previous season because of the drama that has been following the star

A new season of Living the Dream With Somizi is on the way. It has been reported that another season of the reality TV show will make its debut soon.

'Living the Dream With Somizi' is set to make a return. Image: @somizi

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to social media to share that the previous producer of the show, Legend Manqele of Bar Leader, has been replaced by Teddy Geldart.

According to reports, Legend allegedly linked the audio clip in which Mohale Motaung accused Somizi of abusing him. The fans of the show took to Phil's comment section on Twitter to share their excitement at the news.

They believe the show will be juicier in the new season because of all the drama around SomGaga's life, according to ZAlebs.

@Thato7Mk said:

"Somizi's popularity cannot be matched, we even saw with the Idols viewership. But good for him and we can't wait to see what he's bringing."

@SmileyCherry_SA wrote:

"Will be watching. I hope season 2 will have more vavavum since uMohale zobengekho."

@Suzan84732523 commented:

"I can't wait. I love that show."

@DipuoMorake said:

"Love the show, I can't wait."

@JustOneRedRose added:

"Now we need someone who does gossip to continue the story. Like, the juicy details behind the production change… because obviously there is something."

Somizi's alleged partner revealed

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi's new alleged partner has been revealed on social media. The larger-than-life media personality is not dating Vusi Nova as peeps had speculated, according to reports.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared snaps of SomGaga and his alleged new man, Lindile Mbadu. Musa reports that the former Idols SA judge and Lindile were apparently seen kissing at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town recently.

ZAlebs reports that the reality TV star and Lindile are rumoured to be staying in the same villa in Llandudno. Musa reports that the villa costs R55 000 per night, according to their website.

Peeps took to Musa's comment section to share their views on the rumour. Many hilariously shared that Somizi is allegedly in a polygamist relationship with Vusi Nova and Lindile.

