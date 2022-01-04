Somizi's new alleged partner has been revealed online and many peeps are surprised that it's not Vusi Nova

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the former Idols SA judge is now dating Lindile Mbadu

It has been reported that SomGaga was seen allegedly kissing Lindile at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town a few days back

Somizi's new alleged partner has been revealed on social media. The larger-than-life media personality is not dating Vusi Nova as peeps had speculated, according to reports.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared snaps of SomGaga and his alleged new man, Lindile Mbadu. Musa reports that the former Idols SA judge and Lindile were apparently seen kissing at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town recently.

ZAlebs reports that the reality TV star and Lindile are rumoured to be staying in the same villa in Llandudno. Musa reports that the villa costs R55 000 per night, according to their website.

Peeps took to Musa's comment section to share their views on the rumour. Many hilariously shared that Somizi is allegedly in a polygamist relationship with Vusi Nova and Lindile.

@phindu90 said:

"Wasn't this Lindile guy dating Mohale's friend who was a groomsman at Somhale wedding?"

@HermaineM wrote:

"Somizi is with SNova."

@thirsty_sphe commented:

"That guy is the second wife. First wife is Nova."

@LeboLebo___ added:

"Is he taking isthembu? That video with Vusi Nova is something."

Vusi Nova's sexuality questioned after he took raunchy snap of Somizi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Vusi Nova's sexuality has again been questioned after a raunchy pic of his BFF Somizi surfaced on social media. The now-deleted pic was posted by SomGaga online. He tagged the singer as his photographer.

Mzansi peeps have again assumed that Vusi and Somizi are an item after the nude pic of SomG trended online. Vusi Nova has been asked about his sexuality in the past and some believe that the snap if a confirmation of his relationship with the former Idols SA judge.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their views on the Shuku Shuku hitmaker and his alleged romantic relationship with the reality TV star.

