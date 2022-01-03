Vusi Nova's name trended when peeps questioned his sexuality after a raunchy pic of Somizi surfaced on social media

According to Somizi's now-deleted post, his nude snap was taken by the Shuku Shuku hitmaker at their holiday resort

Many social media users shared hilarious comments on the pic with the majority saying Vusi and Somizi are in a love relationship

Vusi Nova's sexuality has again been questioned after a raunchy pic of his BFF Somizi surfaced on social media. The now-deleted pic was posted by SomGaga online. He tagged the singer as his photographer.

Mzansi peeps have again assumed that Vusi and Somizi are an item after the nude pic of SomG trended online. Vusi Nova has been asked about his sexuality in the past and some believe that the snap if a confirmation of his relationship with the former Idols SA judge.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their views on the Shuku Shuku hitmaker and his alleged romantic relationship with the reality TV star.

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"I think that post was dropped by mistake, Somizi thought he was sending it on telegram to Mohale just to spite him then booom Instagram. The worst part is he tagged the photographer."

@tebzamoloto wrote:

"Vusi Nova taking nude pics of Somizi?"

@Real_Shandis commented:

"So this is where Mohale has been and where Vusi Nova is at?"

@MholiShinga added:

"Vusi Nova must come out from the closets, already . He sure does tap those cheeks."

Mzansi questions if the S in SNova stands for Somizi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi peeps took to social media to share their reactions to Vusi Nova's new Amapiano name, SNova. At the time, the singer was preparing to drop his yanos single titled Shuku Shuku.

Tweeps reacted hilariously to the star's new name with some questioning if the S in front of the new name stands for Somizi. Somizi and Vusi Nova are BFF's and many peeps have for a long time been alleging that they're dating.

Peeps took to Twitter to express their opinions on Vusi's new name. @Obrian_Makwela wrote:

"Vusi Nova changing his name to S'Nova is a bit suspicious. Is the 'S' for S-curl or Somizi?"

Source: Briefly News