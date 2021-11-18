S'Nova: Peeps Question if the S in Vusi Nova's New Name Stands for Somizi

Mzansi social media users have questioned talented singer Vusi Nova's new Amapiano name, S'Nova

Some tweeps have hilariously shared that the S in S'Nova stands for Somizi - the artist's flamboyant BFF

The Afropop musician has announced that he'll be dropping a new yanos tune titled Shuku Shuku, hence he changed his name

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi peeps have taken to social media to share their reactions to Vusi Nova's new Amapiano name, S'Nova. The singer is preparing to drop his new yanos single titled Shuku Shuku.

Peeps think the S in Vusi Nova's yanos name stands for Somizi. Image: @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Tweeps have reacted hilariously to the star's new name with some questioning if the S in front of the new name stands for Somizi. Somizi and Vusi Nova are BFF's and many peeps have for a long time been alleging that they're dating.

Below are some of the hilarious comments from peeps who took to Twitter to express their opinions on Vusi's new name:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Obrian_Makwela wrote:

"Vusi Nova changing his name to S'Nova is a bit suspicious. Is the 'S' for S-curl or Somizi?"

@kabelo_kilo said:

"SNova, Somizi Nova, what if...."

@ThlalifoM commented:

"Snova?? Why does it sound soo 'Kinky'?.....Maybe that's what Lasizwe and Somizi call Vusi Nova."

@SwatiChief wrote:

"Somizi + Vusi Nova = S'Nova. Are you guys thinking what I'm thinking?"

@Sochar06 said:

"It was SomHale ,now its Snova. That S on Somizi is very powerful, look what's happening to Vusi Nova..."

@bhebhetv4 wrote:

"Does that 'S' stand for Somizi."

@Unknown54587252 commented:

"Somizi and Vusi nova = S'Nova."

Somizi gets down to Amapiano

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizo Mhlongo has swallowed his words and admitted that the Amapiano craze holds some weight. A recent track got him grooving and he has to make a public apology.

Amapiano has taken Mzansi by absolute storm. It is undeniably the littest music genre at the moment with artists from all walks sticking their hands in the honey pot.

Taking to social media after having previously dissed the genre, Somizi apologised, letting his people know that he is a reformed Amapiano fan. Grooving to Adiwele by Young Stunna, Somizi bowed in the track's glory, reported TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za